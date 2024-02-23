Austria court to rule in Sebastian Kurz’s perjury case

Former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz is charged with making false statements to a parliamentary inquiry into alleged corruption in his first government. He could face up to three years in jail if found guilty.

A Vienna court is due to deliver its verdict Friday in a case related to alleged perjury by former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

A young and charismatic hardliner, Kurz was once hailed as a "wunderkind" of Europe's conservatives.

But he left politics in 2021 amid allegations of financial impropriety against his office.

The court ruling could derail any chance of the former leader making a political comeback in the future.

What are the allegations against Kurz?

The case relates to statements made by Kurz to an investigative committee of the Austrian parliament in 2020.

As part of the inquiry, he was asked about his involvement in picking executives for a newly-formed state holding company, OBAG, which was formally his finance minister's responsibility.

Kurz allegedly downplayed his role in the appointments, saying he was "involved in the sense of informed" but did not play an active role in appointments.

But prosecutors say Kurz was in fact calling the shots himself.

They present as evidence text message exchanges, including between Kurz and Thomas Schmid, a former close confidant of Kurz and senior Finance Ministry official, who became head of OBAG under Kurz.

Kurz denies all wrongdoing.

The charge of giving false evidence can carry a prison sentence of up to three years.

Scandals taint former conservative rising star

Kurz, once a rising star among conservatives across Europe, has twice headed a coalition in Austria — the first beginning when he was just 31.

The parliamentary investigative committee was looking into alleged corruption in the first coalition that Kurz, as head of the conservative People's Party (ÖVP), led from 2017 until its collapse in 2019.

Kurz ended that government after a video surfaced that showed then vice-chancellor and FPÖ leader Heinz-Christian Strache appearing to offer favors to a purported Russian investor.

From 2020, he was head of government of a coalition of the ÖVP and the Greens but resigned in October 2021 because of accusations about financial misconduct.

Kurz and his associates are accused of using public funds from the Finance Ministry to "finance partially manipulated opinion polls that served an exclusively party political interest" between 2016 and 2018.

Kurz announced his complete departure from politics a few months later. Since then, he has become an entrepreneur and lobbyist.

