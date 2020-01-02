Austria: Coalition between Greens and conservatives given green light

A coalition deal between Austria's center-right People's Party (ÖVP) and the leftist Green party was approved at a meeting of the Greens' Federal Congress in Salzburg on Saturday.

The agreement, reached on Wednesday after months of negotiations, retained much of the hard line on immigration and "political Islam" seen under the last coalition government between Sebastian Kurz's ÖVP and the far-right Freedom Party (FPÖ).

It includes environmental measures such as increasing a tax on flights slightly and expanding Austria's rail network. But the Greens' flagship policy of overhauling taxation to include carbon emissions was put off until at least 2022.

The deal favors extending a ban on headscarves in schools until the age of 14, from around 10 currently, as well as preventive custody for asylum-seekers deemed potentially dangerous.

Read more: Full-face veil ban: How laws differ across Europe

'Veiled, Unveiled: The headscarf' uncovers head coverings Uncovering head coverings In much of the Western world today, the word headscarf is often automatically associated with those worn by women for religious reasons, especially Muslim women. Yet the idea and practice of covering one's head with cloth transcends religious, cultural and geographic categories. The show "Veiled, Unveiled! The Headscarf" at Vienna's Weltmuseum (World Museum) puts headscarf diversity on display.

'Veiled, Unveiled: The headscarf' uncovers head coverings The headscarf in Christianity In Christianity the veil is seen as a sign of virginity and modesty. On the left, a 2008 painting of the Virgin of Guadalupe, Mexico's patron saint, shows the Virgin Mary wearing a starry blue veil. The Bible considers women's hair immoral and calls on them to cover it when praying — though some wear head coverings at all times. Right, a photograph of a Christian woman taken in Turkey in 1886.

'Veiled, Unveiled: The headscarf' uncovers head coverings Scarves for women and men The Weltmuseum's exhibition includes not only artwork in which the headscarf figures, but also various headscarves themselves from around the world. And it's not just women's headscarves being shown; men's are on display, too. Left is a Tunisian bridal veil from the mid-20th century, while the headscarf on the right with a double eagle design is for male members of a religious order in Guatemala.

'Veiled, Unveiled: The headscarf' uncovers head coverings Desert coverings for men This photograph taken by the Viennese photographer Ludwig Gustav Alois Zöhrer shows a Tuareg man wearing the traditional face coverings of the North African nomadic pastoralists. The scarf, often indigo, is believed to keep away evil spirits. It is an important rite of passage into manhood when an adolescent male begins to wear it. Women, in contrast, do not usually cover their faces.

'Veiled, Unveiled: The headscarf' uncovers head coverings A personal undressing The various coverings worn by some Muslim women are often debated. Nilbar Güres tackles the theme in her 6-minute-long video "Soyunma/Undressing" (2006). In it, she unwraps layers of headscarves given to her by personally significant women, whose names she calls out. It is an autobiographical act that emphasizes how Muslim women, veiled or not, "foremost represent their individual selves."

'Veiled, Unveiled: The headscarf' uncovers head coverings Abstracted depictions The Vienna exhibition also includes items that examine head coverings in an abstracted manner. This silver gelatin print by Austrian photographer Tina Lechner, entitled "Xiao," recalls the back of a woman's head covered by crinkly fabric that drapes down. Lechner is known for her sculptural-based photography that often examines cultural constructions of femininity in a quasi-surreal manner.

'Veiled, Unveiled: The headscarf' uncovers head coverings Suzanne Jongmans' old-new veil At first glance, Jongmans' photo "Mind over Matter — Julie, Portrait of a Lady" could be mistaken for von der Weyden's mid-15th century Dutch masterpiece "Portrait of a Lady." But look closely: The sitter's veil is made of packing materials, her ring is a can lid, and her bodice is held closed by a single sewing pin. Jongmans' use of recycled materials reflects on how we gauge value and beauty.

'Veiled, Unveiled: The headscarf' uncovers head coverings From conservatism to emancipation In pre-WWII authoritarian Austria, a woman wearing a headscarf with the traditional Dirndl dress was seen as rooted, practical and patriotically conservative. By the 1950s, however, the headscarf had transformed into a luxury item. Often made of silk and featuring prints, it embodied female elegance and emancipation. Above, the 1st-prize entry for a 1964 fashion competition features a headscarf.

'Veiled, Unveiled: The headscarf' uncovers head coverings Haute couture coverings Since 2003 Austrian designer Susanne Bisovsky has been known for her "Viennese Chic" collections: billowing lace and floral-filled creations drawing heavily on historic Austrian fashion and designed for the modern Viennese lady. Her 2018 collection (above) was designed especially for the Weltmuseum's show and features impressive headpieces. "Veiled, Unveiled" runs until February 26, 2019. Author: Cristina Burack



What else is in the deal?

Kurz will resume his title as the world's youngest leader

Green party leader Werner Kogner will be appointed vice chancellor

The Greens will head four ministries, including taking on the environment and justice portfolios

Kurz's party will keep the rest of the ministries, including the interior, defense and finance

Austria will seek to be carbon neutral by 2040, and put a price on CO2 emissions

By 2030, all of Austria's electricity is to be produced by renewable energy sources

Flying will become more expensive in a bid to make taking the train more attractive

Read more: Austria: Greens enter government for first time, join Kurz's conservatives

Sebastian Kurz reclaims his title of the world's youngest serving head of government

Austria's previous government collapsed in May amid a corruption scandal involving then-FPÖ leader Heinz-Christian Strache.

The so-called Ibiza-gate scandal — involving a video showing Strache offering favors to a fake Russian investor — triggered elections in September, in which disgruntled voters fled from the FPÖ and handed 37.5% of the votes to the ÖVP. The Greens captured 13.9%, a record high for the environmentalists.

Kurz, 33, will return to power after a seven-month hiatus and reclaim the title of the world's youngest serving head of government from new Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, who is 34.

Read more: Austria: Greens enter government for first time, join Kurz's conservatives

kw/XX (AP, Reuters)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.