Austria arrests man suspected of attacks on German ICE trains

Austrian police arrested a man suspected of carrying out two attempted attacks on high-speed trains in Germany.

The suspected "Islamic State" supporter commit attacks on the high-speed rail line between Nuremberg and Munich in October and in Karlshorst in December, Bavarian State Criminal Police Office said Wednesday.

Austria's Krone Zeitung reported that elite police raided the 42-year-old's apartment in Vienna on Monday.

In the October attack, a thick wire was stretched across the tracks. It failed to deal any major damage other than cracking the windscreen. In December, overhead wires were damaged.

An IS flag and a confession letter were found near the unsuccessful attacks. Austrian media said investigators were able to trace the printer used to print the letter, leading them to Vienna.

The public prosecutor's office in Vienna identified the suspect as an Iraqi father of five, who was granted refugee status about 20 years ago.

He reportedly glorified Islamist terror attacks, including the one in Nice, on Facebook. The Kurier newspaper reported he called for revenge for the right-wing radical attack in New Zealand.