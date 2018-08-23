Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull ousted following Liberal Party revolt

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has stepped down after losing the support of a majority of Liberal Party lawmakers. Scott Morrison has won a subsequent leadership vote, becoming the country's sixth leader in 11 years.
Australia's beleaguered Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull was ousted on Friday after a majority of Liberal Party parliamentarians said they supported calls for a leadership change, according to media reports.
Treasurer Scott Morrison won the following leadership contest, defeating former Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton by 45 votes to 40. It marks a bittersweet day for Turnbull, who will be replaced by one of his closest backers.
Foreign Minister Julie Bishop, another Turnbull ally, was also in the leadership running but was eliminated in the first round of voting.
Turnbull was forced to resign as prime minister after Dutton succeeded in collecting the required 43 signatures to force a renewed leadership contest.
Turnbull survived an earlier attempt to oust him on Tuesday, winning a party room vote by 48 to 35. However, in the days since, several ministers have defected to the hard-line wing of the conservative party that opposes the outgoing prime minister's more moderate political approach. Several other Liberal Party lawmakers have also resigned in protest over Turnbull's premiership, including Finance Minister Mathias Cormann.
As his leadership came increasingly into doubt on Thursday, Turnbull announced he would not contest a second leadership vote and leave parliament. However, his next steps will remained unclear. Should Turnbull leave politics altogether, it would trigger a by-election for his Sydney seat and threaten the government's narrow one-seat majority.
Read more: Senator's 'White Australia' speech sparks uproar
Morrison becomes Australia's sixth prime minister in just 11 years.
Turnbull, meanwhile, becomes the fourth consecutive prime minister to be dumped by his or her own party before serving a full three-year term since 2010.
dm/cmk (AP, AFP, Reuters)
Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Australia has kept with recent political tradition by dumping a prime minister who was still in office. In replacing Tony Abbott, Malcolm Turnbull has become the fourth Australian premier in just over two years. (14.09.2015)
Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's decision to drop the emissions target has been seen as an attempt to keep his job. It comes as some lawmakers are urging another minister to challenge the leadership. (20.08.2018)
Senator Fraser Anning delivered a racist speech to parliament, which has drawn condemnation. The freshman senator defended his use of the term "final solution" referring to a vote on immigration. (15.08.2018)
A Cabinet minister who failed to oust Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull this week plans to renew his bid. The move will undermine Turnbull’s goal of unifying his conservative coalition before a general election due by May. (22.08.2018)
Australia's embattled prime minister is refusing to step down amid mounting pressure from senior ministers. Malcolm Turnbull says he'll hold another leadership vote only if his opponents gather enough signatures. (23.08.2018)