 Australia′s newspapers go dark to protest censorship | News | DW | 21.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Australia's newspapers go dark to protest censorship

A united campaign by Australian media organizations is calling for the government to better protect press freedoms. The move follows a spate of raids on a public broadcaster's office and a reporter's home in June.

Australian papers with blacked out pages (picture-alliance/AAP/L. Coch)

Newspapers around Australia have published blacked out front pages in a unified campaign to highlight the way the conservative government falls short in protecting freedom of the press.

The front pages of Monday's edition showed a heavily redacted government document, accompanied by a media campaign demanding changes to laws that criminalize journalism and penalize whistleblowing.

Read moreABC offices raided by Australian police

The Sydney Morning Herald called for "significant law reform to stop the suppression of information," and The Australian newspaper spoke of a "sustained attack on the rights of journalists."

Nineteen media organizations and journalist unions, some of them traditionally rivals, banded together for the "Your Right To Know" campaign.

The campaign was sparked by an incident in June, when federal police raided a public broadcaster's office and a reporter's home in their search for leaked government documents.

A former army lawyer was charged over the leaks, and a number of journalists could also be charged.

Read more: Australia: Classified documents found in secondhand store

The campaign is calling for six legal changes, such as a system that limits which documents can be labeled "secret" and the right to contest a search warrant.

'What are they trying to hide?'

The coalition of media organizations said over 60 pieces of legislation have been established over the past 20 years that tighten the freedoms of journalists to do their jobs and penalize whistleblowing.

"Australia is at risk of becoming the world's most secretive democracy," David Anderson, managing director of national broadcaster ABC, said in a statement.

Read more: Australia investigates national parliament hacking attempt

Michael Miller, the executive chairman of News Corp Australasia tweeted, "Australians should ask: 'What are they trying to hide from me?'"

Some examples of government secrecy, according to the campaign's website, include the government's refusal to disclose which care homes have track records of elder abuse, that the government has plans to undertake secret surveillance of its citizens and that Australian land is being sold to foreign powers.

mmc/cmk (AP, dpa)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

In France, media worry about press freedom

Numerous journalists have been charged with revealing state secrets and questioned by France's intelligence services. French media fear that press freedom is at risk under President Emmanuel Macron. (25.06.2019)  

Mexico: 'Journalism is the only source of truth'

In Mexico, criminals do not fear the authorities, but journalists. That’s why journalists are the target of attacks, with eight dying so far this year. Protecting them is an international duty, says Anabel Hernandez (04.08.2019)  

ABC offices raided by Australian police

A police search of Australian public broadcaster ABC was in connection to an article about possible war crimes in Afghanistan. It was the second such raid in Australia against high-profile journalists in as many days. (05.06.2019)  

Australia investigates national parliament hacking attempt

Authorities are trying to determine who is responsible for a suspected hacking attempt on Australia's parliament. Staff in the capital, Canberra, had to change their passwords on the system after the breach. (08.02.2019)  

Australia: Classified documents found in secondhand store

Thousands of files, dating back as far as 10 years, contained domestic and national security information. Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has launched an "urgent" investigation. (31.01.2018)  

WWW links

Your Right To Know campaign

DW newsletter  

Related content

Radio Hörender in Liberia

Liberia's contradictory attitude to a free press 17.10.2019

Liberia has cracked down on critical media over the past year. At the same time, the government has repealed harsh media laws that saw journalists suffer excessive jail sentences and fines.

Symbolbild - Überwachung - Spionage

Australia pledges more cash for spies 17.10.2019

Australia's main spy agency will receive more funding following an annual report that said it wasn't coping with demand. In 2018, ASIO had an annual budget of $361.9 million and employed more than 1,900 people.

Hongkong Anti-Regierungsproteste - Demonstranten werfen einen Stein auf die Polizeistation

Hong Kong media succumbing to Chinese pressure 11.10.2019

Reporting has become increasingly difficult in Hong Kong since pro-democracy protests erupted in the city four months ago. Many media organizations with ties to China are actively self-censoring. William Yang reports.

Advertisement