Environment

Australia's koalas threatened by deforestation and bushfires

The koala is on the verge of "functional" extinction. To make matters worse, logging, wildfires and drought are becoming more frequent across Australia. A koala hospital is working to find ways to help them survive.

Sleeping koala (Getty Images/AFP/A. de Groot)

Watching animals suffer after a wildfire is one of the hardest parts of Cheyne Flanagan's job at Port Macquarie Koala Hospital on Australia's southeast coast.

"It's such a sad sound, hearing the cry of a burned koala," Flanagan, the clinical director at the hospital, told DW, adding that "the radiant heat after a blaze can actually be the most damaging to the unique species."

"The poor animal gets virtually cooked, like being in a microwave, melting its fur," Flanagan says.

And those that do come out of the flames alive, still have to endure suffering throughout the recovery process.

"Burns are really very painful," Flanagan said. 

According to a report from the Climate Council, a Melbourne-based NGO focused on climate research, recent years have seen bushfire season start much earlier, and "burn in areas that would not be expected to burn."

In September this year, the eastern states of New South Wales (NSW) and Queensland experienced the worst fires in recorded history. Last week as many as 350 rare koalas are feared to have died in a blaze that raged in an area not far from the hospital, some 400 kilometers (248 miles) north of Sydney.

A firefighter stands in front of a raging blaze

Parts of Australia have been plagued with bushfires this summer

The skyline of Sydney cloaked in smoke from a bushfire

Last week's bushfire 400 kilometers from Sydney was evident in the city itself

'Deforestation hotspot'

Experts point to deforestation in the name of large-scale farming as one reason for Australia's recent bushfires. As the trees are felled, they release carbon into the atmosphere, fueling the warming that in turn heightens the risk of a blaze.

"Severe heat from climate change causes more and worse fires," said Stuart Blanch, Australian Forest & Woodland Conservation Policy Manager at WWF in Sydney.

Read more: Amazon versus Africa forest fires: Is the world really ablaze?

He believes the koala will be "functionally extinct" in the next 50 years. That means there would no longer be enough healthy and genetically diverse populations of the species living in the wild. Not only due to fire but habitat loss more generally.

WWF says some 395,000 hectares (980,000 acres) of native vegetation were cleared in the northeastern state of Queensland in 2015 and 2016, killing an estimated 45 million animals including koalas, birds and reptiles.

"Australia is the only nation in the developed world to make the WWF's global list of deforestation hotspots," Blanch told DW.

Dense green forest

Australia is also home to rainforests

He said while Queensland continued to clear forests "at an alarming rate," the government of NSW relaxed its laws around felling in August this year.

Read more: After the drought is before the drought

"Over the past two years, 3,000 hectares have been bulldozed in the last remaining habitat for koalas in NSW," the conservationist continued.

A quiet cure for koalas caught in fire

Although they cannot single-handedly save the species suffering from injury or burns, in 2013, Flanagan and her team stumbled upon a method that seems to successfully treat koala burns if the animals are rescued in time. 

"It was a chance discovery after a fire that taught me that nutrition and quiet are critical in the healing process after a fire," says Flanagan.

She and a group of volunteers had taken eight koalas with relatively minor burns to the Port Macquarie hospital.

"They were freaking out because they were so scared," Flanagan told DW.

Read more: Foresters fighting to save Germany's threatened woodlands

Three koalas on a branch

While experts can rehabilitate koalas, they say the preservation of habitat is crucial to the koalas survival as a species

A sign for the Koala Hospital in Port Macquarie

Injured marsupials are often brought to Port Macquarie hospital

She put the koalas in enclosures with plenty of leaves to eat, water, shade and quiet. Although koala means "no drink" in some Aboriginal languages, they do drink when they are sick, or after a fire.

"What was so astounding is that without medication, and just really good quality food and calm surroundings, they started to heal themselves."

Read more: Opinion: Action, not outcry will save the Amazon

Within weeks, the koalas' burned nail beds and paws, which are vitally important for climbing and living in trees, began to heal. They also seemed to have few secondary infections from their wounds.

Flanagan now trains volunteers from around the world about koala care. Interest and support from countries such as Germany, the US and Switzerland is vital as it can lead to donations that are critical to helping the wild animals.

But the biggest help of all, Flanagan says, would be to protect the habitat of this iconic Australian species.

"Forests are so crucial. We need to stop cutting down trees."

  • Fires burning through trees

    Fighting fire in Brazil's Cerrado

    Increase in forest fires

    With its combination of scrub and grasses, strong winds and dry climate, the Cerrado in central Brazil is extremely prone to wildfires. Located between the Amazon rain forest, Atlantic forest and the region of Pantanal, the Cerrado, which is South America's largest savanna region, has witnessed an 800% rise in fires this year alone.

  • Forest burning with a lone firefighter in the middle

    Fighting fire in Brazil's Cerrado

    Loss of habitat

    The Cerrado is one of Brazil's biggest biomes, boasting over 10,000 species of plants, almost half of which cannot be found anywhere else in the world. It is also home to animals like jaguars, wolves, giant armadillos, and hundreds of bird species, which shelter in the gnarly trees characteristic of the landscape. Once a wildfire spreads, these animals either burn to death or lose their habitat.

  • A man on horseback in a field. In the distance, smoke from fires fill the sky

    Fighting fire in Brazil's Cerrado

    Fires in the name of agriculture

    The state of Mato Grosso, where much of the Cerrado is located, is Brazil's largest cotton and soy producer. Its vast farms are located on former forest lands which were cleared for agricultural purposes. Many farmers use fires to create space for their cattle. Flames can easily get out of control and spread to natural reserves and neighboring farms.

  • Two men in a forest. In the background, diggers along a forest path

    Fighting fire in Brazil's Cerrado

    Emergency procedure

    When a fire gets out of control, the first people called to the scene are local firefighters working in the countryside. If a blaze is too much for them to handle, elite teams are called in. Trained in forest and mountain navigation as well as forest survival, these special firefighters support and manage local efforts and tailor plans aimed to bring the flames under control.

  • Two men stand in front of a wall of flames in the dead of night

    Fighting fire in Brazil's Cerrado

    Fighting fire with fire

    If a forest fire rages out of control, the elite firefighters might choose to start an intentional counter blaze to starve it of fuel. After burning a controlled area several meters wide, the teams are able to take control of the original fire. They also use water (pictured) to improve soil protection.

  • A man in fire fighting clothes and a helmet, with a fire behind him

    Fighting fire in Brazil's Cerrado

    The end justifies the means

    "We burn a 50 meter area to save kilometers of forest," says elite firefighter Isaac Wihby (pictured). "Of course, we would prefer not to burn a centimeter but sometimes we need to adapt to the situation."

  • A group of four men in firefighting clothes

    Fighting fire in Brazil's Cerrado

    Operation intervention

    The elite teams are composed of squads of four people. Working in the Cerrado is not an easy task. Even without fires, temperatures can reach 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit). The teams work on ten-day deployments looking for fires. They stay at local houses and sleep in hammocks. Operations can continue until midnight, but nonetheless, the new working day begins at 4.30.

  • A man covers his face as he beats back the flames from a wildfire

    Fighting fire in Brazil's Cerrado

    Training and equipment are key

    Without proper training or equipment, locals use whatever they can find to battle the flames until the firefighters arrive. When a fire broke out in a cornfield (pictured) recently, farmers had no water tanks, so tried using branches and sticks to beat back the flames. They were not successful, and the entire field caught alight within a matter of minutes.

  • Two men stand near a fire burning beside a dirt road through a forest

    Fighting fire in Brazil's Cerrado

    Learning how to control fires

    The elite firefighters also train local farmers on how to best respond to fires when they break out. Once trained and instructed, the locals set counter fires as a way of learning how to tackle uncontrolled flames in the future (pictured).

    Author: Joao Velozo


