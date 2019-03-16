Australia's 'Egg Boy' donates to Christchurch victims

A teenager who cracked an egg over the head of an Australian far-right politician said on Tuesday that he would donate some $69,000 (€62,000) to the victims of the Christchurch mosque shooting, in which 51 worshippers were killed by an Australian alleged white supremacist.

The money came from an online crowdfunding campaign from members of the public to cover his legal fees and to help him "buy more eggs."

Connolly, popularly known as "Egg Boy," made headlines in March when he cracked an egg over the head of Senator Fraser Anning at a rally in the city of Melbourne, after the Anning had linked the Christchurch attacks to growing Muslim immigration

Anning was condemned for his comments and censured by the Australian parliament for his "inflammatory and divisive comments." He ultimately lost his seat in this month's federal elections.

Not 'mine to keep'

"Finally!!! After a huge amount of red tape, $99,922.36 has today been transferred to the Christchurch Foundation and Victims Support," Connolly said.

The teenager said he did not end up paying any legal fees as he was represented pro bono.

"It wasn't mine to keep," he wrote on Instagram, adding that he hoped the money would bring "some relief" to the victims.

"To the victims of the Tragedy, I wholeheartedly hope that this can bring some relief to you. Keep spreading the love," Connolly wrote.

After the incident, Connolly acknowledged that the egg attack "wasn't the right thing to do" and he received an official caution by police, but faced no charges.

jcg/msh (AFP, AP)

