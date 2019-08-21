 Australia′s Cardinal Pell files final appeal against child sex abuse conviction | News | DW | 17.09.2019

News

Australia's Cardinal Pell files final appeal against child sex abuse conviction

Cardinal George Pell has taken his case to the country's High Court, his last avenue of appeal. He is currently serving a six-year sentence for abusing two boys in the 1990s.

George Pell

Disgraced Australian Cardinal George Pell began his last-ditch attempt to have his conviction of child sex assault overturned on Tuesday. He has filed for his final available appeal in Australia's High Court, an official in Canberra said.

Pell, 78, is currently serving a six-year sentence for abusing two choirboys in the 1990s. He has long maintained his innocence of the crimes, which were revealed in 2014 when one victim went to the police after the other passed away due to a drug overdose.

The cardinal was once a Vatican treasurer and part of the College of Cardinals, the group that elects the next pope. He was an outspoken supporter of Catholic orthodoxy, interfaith dialogue, and known as a climate change denier, despite Pope Francis‘ position on protecting the environment.

He was found guilty on five charges related to the sexual assault in 2018 and was sentenced in March of this year.

Last month he lost an appeal when the state of Victoria's Court of Appeal ruled against him, in a split 2-1 decision. The court said "it was open to the jury to be satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that Cardinal Pell was guilty of the offenses charged," and that it found Pell's accuser to be neither a liar nor delusional.

Australia's High Court may, however, decline to hear his case – a decision process that is likely to take months. Pell is still under investigation by the Vatican, which will result in a decision of whether or not to defrock him.

Watch video 01:35

Australian court upholds conviction of Cardinal Pell

es/stb (AFP, Reuters)

Cardinal Pell loses appeal against child sex abuse conviction

An Australian court dismissed the former Vatican treasurer's appeal to have his convictions overturned. However, the decision doesn't necessarily mark the end of Cardinal Pell's legal battle to reverse the ruling. (21.08.2019)  

Australian court revokes Cardinal George Pell's bail

Australian Cardinal George Pell will spend two weeks in prison while awaiting sentencing after his bail was revoked. A jury in December found Pell unanimously guilty of molesting two 13-year-old boys in 1996. (27.02.2019)  

Cardinal George Pell sentenced to six years jail for child sex crimes

Cardinal George Pell, the most senior Catholic Church official to be convicted of sex crimes, has been sentenced to six years in an Australian prison. The judge said Pell had shown no remorse for the crimes. (13.03.2019)  

Australian court upholds conviction of Cardinal Pell  

Australian court upholds conviction of Cardinal Pell 21.08.2019

Australian court upholds conviction of Cardinal Pell 21.08.2019

A court in Australia has upheld the conviction on child sex-abuse charges of Cardinal George Pell, who was once one of the most powerful leaders of the Catholic Church. Pell denies the accusations and is expected to appeal to Australia's highest court.

Cardinal Pell loses appeal against child sex abuse conviction 21.08.2019

Cardinal Pell loses appeal against child sex abuse conviction 21.08.2019

An Australian court dismissed the former Vatican treasurer's appeal to have his convictions overturned. However, the decision doesn't necessarily mark the end of Cardinal Pell's legal battle to reverse the ruling.

