 Australian student released from detention in North Korea | News | DW | 04.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Australian student released from detention in North Korea

Australia's prime minister said Alek Sigley was "safe and well" after being released from North Korea. It was the first time an official confirmed the 29-year-old had been detained since he went missing last week.

Alek Sigley arrives at Beijing International Airport after being released from detention in China (Reuters/Kyodo)

Alek Sigley, an Australian student who went missing in North Korea last week has been freed from detention, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday.

"Alek is safe and well ... we were advised that the DPRK have released him from detention and he has safely left the country and I can confirm that he has arrived safely," Morrison told Parliament, referring to North Korea by its official name.

It was the first time that an official confirmed that the 29-year-old had been detained, although Morrison did not provide an explanation about why he had been taken into custody.

Sigley's family and friends sounded the alarm last week, saying they hadn't heard from him since June 25.

Morrison also thanked Swedish authorities for helping to get the student released. Australia does not have a diplomatic presence in North Korea, but carries out consular work with the help of the Swedish Embassy in the capital Pyongyang.

"On behalf of the Australian government I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to the Swedish authorities for their invaluable assistance in securing Alek's prompt release," he said.

Kim Il Sung University (picture-alliance/dpa/U. Baumgarten)

Alek Sigley was studying modern Korean literature at Kim Il Sung University in Pyongyang

One of a few Western students in Pyongyang

Sigley had been pursuing a graduate degree in Korean literature at Kim Il Sung University in Pyongyang. He also runs several social media sites about everyday life in the reclusive authoritarian state.

"He is always trying to demystify North Korea, unlike the typical Western media. He tries to understand the people there," his 26-year-old wife Yuka Morinaga previously said.

The 29-year-old is only one of a handful of Western students studying at the university, where foreign students are largely separated from North Koreans.

His detention came just days ahead of a landmark meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, prompting concerns that his detention may have been politically motivated.

Sigley is believed to be traveling to Japan, where his wife lives.

Watch video 02:27

Hiking between two Koreas

rs/jm (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Australian student missing in North Korea, Canberra seeking information

Alek Sigley, studying for a master's in Korean literature in Pyongyang, is one of only a handful of Westerners in the country. Australia called reports of his possible detention "a matter of the utmost seriousness." (27.06.2019)  

Defectors call for tourists to steer clear of North Korea

Critics say Pyongyang only wants to indoctrinate visitors and take their hard cash, but travel firms argue that enabling North Koreans to interact with foreign tourists opens their eyes to the world beyond their borders. (24.06.2019)  

Trump meets Kim at Korean Demilitarized Zone

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has met US President Donald Trump at the Demilitarized Zone that divides South and North Korea for a "handshake for peace." It is the third time Kim and Trump have met in over a year. (30.06.2019)  

'Handshake for peace' – Trump crosses into North Korea

US President Trump and North Korean leader Kim have met once again, this time in the Demilitarized Zone. In a largely symbolic meeting, Trump and Kim hailed their personal close relationship amid stalled nuclear talks. (30.06.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Hiking between two Koreas  

Related content

Kim Il Sung Universität

Australian student missing in North Korea, Canberra seeking information 27.06.2019

Alek Sigley, studying for a master's in Korean literature in Pyongyang, is one of only a handful of Westerners in the country. Australia called reports of his possible detention "a matter of the utmost seriousness."

Australien Verhaftung Agent Nordkorea

North Korea: Australian police charge man for illegal arms deals 17.12.2017

A Sydney man allegedly tried to sell "missile components" and military expertise to foreign countries to raise money for Pyongyang. The Australian police described him as a "loyal agent of North Korea."

Nordkorea Atomtestgelände Punggye-ri

North Korea to shut nuclear test site in May, Seoul says 29.04.2018

South Korea has said Pyongyang has promised to close its nuclear testing site next month in the presence of US experts. The pledge follows last week's historic inter-Korean summit.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  