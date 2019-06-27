Australian student released from detention in North Korea

Alek Sigley, an Australian student who went missing in North Korea last week has been freed from detention, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday.

"Alek is safe and well ... we were advised that the DPRK have released him from detention and he has safely left the country and I can confirm that he has arrived safely," Morrison told Parliament, referring to North Korea by its official name.

The 29-year-old's family sounded the alarm last week, saying they hadn't heard from him since June 25.

More to follow....

