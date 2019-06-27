 Australian student released from detention in North Korea | News | DW | 04.07.2019

News

Australian student released from detention in North Korea

Australia's prime minister said that the student was "safe and well" after being released from North Korea. It was the first time an official confirmed the 29-year-old had been detained since he went missing last week.

Kim Il Sung University (picture-alliance/dpa/U. Baumgarten)

Alek Sigley, an Australian student who went missing in North Korea last week has been freed from detention, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday.

"Alek is safe and well ... we were advised that the DPRK have released him from detention and he has safely left the country and I can confirm that he has arrived safely," Morrison told Parliament, referring to North Korea by its official name.

The 29-year-old's family sounded the alarm last week, saying they hadn't heard from him since June 25. 

More to follow....

rs/jm (AP, dpa, Reuters)

