 Australian snowboarder Alex Pullin dies | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 08.07.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Australian snowboarder Alex Pullin dies

Two-time world snowboarding champion Alex Pullin has been found dead off the Australian coast. The three-time Olympian is thought to have lost consciousness while free diving and spearfishing.

Australien Snowboarder Alex Pullin gestorben (picture-alliance/AP Photo/J.-C. Bott)

Local media reported on Wednesday that Alex Pullin had been found unresponsive on the sea floor off Australia's Gold Coast. They said the 32-year-old was declared dead after lifeguards and paramedics unsuccessfully attempted to resuscitate him.

"He didn't have an oxygen mask, we understand he was free diving and spearfishing out on the reef," Gold Coast Police District Duty Officer Chris Tritton told Australian broadcaster Channel Nine.

"It appears he was diving alone. There were other divers out there, but he was not with a friend."

The Brisbane-based newspaper the Courier-Mail reported that Pullin was thought to have "suffered a shallow water blackout."

In addition to winning world championship titles in snowboard cross in 2011 and 2013, Pullin competed at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver and was Australia's flag bearer at the 2014 Games in Sochi. His best Olympic result came two years ago in Pyeongchang, where he placed sixth.

"It is an incredibly sad day," Geoff Lipshut, the chief executive of the Olympic Winter Institute of Australia, told the Reuters news agency. "Alex 'Chumpy' Pullin was one of our great winter sports pioneers... He attacked every day with intensity and purpose," he added. 

Lipshut also said that Pullin had recently decided to retire from the sport but had yet to announce it. 

pfd/jh

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook (picture alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild (picture alliance/ANP)

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  