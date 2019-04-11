 Australian rugby star Israel Folau sacked over anti-gay outburst | News | DW | 11.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Australian rugby star Israel Folau sacked over anti-gay outburst

The Wallabies superstar has been previously warned about his homophobic social media posts. He will now be unable to compete for Australia in the upcoming Rugby World Cup.

Australia fullback Israel Folau

Rugby Australia (RA) said on Thursday that it would fire fullback Israel Folau over an anti-gay rant he left on social media. A Christian fundamentalist, Folau had previously been warned over a series of homophobic posts last year.

"Whilst Israel is entitled to his religious beliefs, the way in which he has expressed these beliefs is inconsistent with the values of the sport," RA said in a statement.

"As a code we have made it clear to Israel formally and repeatedly that any social media posts or commentary that is in any way disrespectful to people because of their sexuality will result in disciplinary action…In the absence of compelling mitigating factors, it is our intention to terminate his contract."

Folau currently plays for the New South Wales Waratahs in Super Rugby, a rugby union competition involving teams from Australia, Argentina, New Zealand, South Africa and Japan. He has won Australian player of the year a record three times, and would have been a key member of his national squad at the Rugby World Cup in Japan in the fall.

Watch video 01:11

Rugby fans set out on bikes for 2019 World Cup

History of homophobic rants

On Wednesday, Folau, 30, posted on Instagram that "hell awaits" people who are "drunks, homosexuals, adulterers."

Earlier that day, after Tasmania became the first state in Australia to make gender optional on birth certificates, Folau wrote on Twitter that "the devil has blinded so many people."

Last year, to the ire of RA's corporate sponsors, Folau wrote on social media that "God's plan for gay people was HELL."

The termination of his contract would leave Folau unable to return to rugby union, though he could potentially return to rugby league or Australian rules football.

  • Handball WM in Frankreich - Spiel Deutschland vs. Ungarn | Patrick Groetzki (Reuters/C. Platiau)

    The sporting year 2019: What we can look forward to

    Handball World Cup

    For the first time, the Handball World Cup will be hosted in two nations, with Germany and Denmark doing the honors (January 10-27). Back in 2007, Germany's national team had the nation gripped with handball fever after winning the title in front of a home crowd. Can they do it again?

  • Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots Zach Ertz (USA TODAY Sports/W. Townson)

    The sporting year 2019: What we can look forward to

    Super Bowl LIII

    The first Sunday in February means only one thing to many sports fans: Super Bowl time. The grand finale of the NFL season was watched by close to a billion people across the globe in 2018, as Philadelphia Eagles flipped the script to beat hot favorites New England Patriots. Who'll take the crown in 2019?

  • FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in Parpan-Lenzerheide - Bode Miller (picture-alliance/dpa/J.-C. Bott)

    The sporting year 2019: What we can look forward to

    Alpine Skiing World Cup

    The creme de la creme of world skiing go toe to toe in February 2019 (5-17), with the Swedish city of Are tasked with hosting the event. Particular focus will be on the downhill, considered the most important of all the skiing disciplines. Competitors reach speeds of up to 140 kph en route to the finish line. Two years ago, Felix Neureuther won bronze in the Slalom to claim Germany's only medal.

  • Österreich Biathlon WM 2017 Hochfilzen (Reuters/L. Foeger)

    The sporting year 2019: What we can look forward to

    Biathlon World Cup

    Six disciplines, six medals, five golds: Laura Dahlmeier (right) became the most successful competitor ever at a single World Cup when she bossed the slopes back in 2016. She's been forced to take some time out this season due to health reasons, but she's expected to return to fitness in time for the Östersund edition in March (7-13).

  • Deutschland Eishockey-WM: USA - Deutschland (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Becker)

    The sporting year 2019: What we can look forward to

    Ice Hockey World Cup

    Guess who the favorites are! If you said anything other than Canada, Russia or Sweden, you need to brush up on your winter sports. The hockey juggernauts look set to battle it out for the crown again, but could slip up against the Czechs, touted as dark horses for this year's tournament, to be held from May10-26 in Bratislava and Kosice in Slovakia.

  • Champions League Final - Real Madrid v Liverpool - Real Madrid gewinnt Finale (Imago/Bildbyran/v. Wivestad Grott)

    The sporting year 2019: What we can look forward to

    Champions League final

    Real Madrid. Real Madrid. Real Madrid. The Spanish giants have lifted the past three European titles and would relish making it four in the Wanda Metropolitano, home to local rivals Atletico Madrid. Three German teams remain in the competition - Bayern Munich, Dortmund and Schalke - but do they have what it takes to lift the title on June 1?

  • USA Frauenfussball SheBelieves Cup Deutschland - England (picture alliance/AP Photo/N. K. Murray)

    The sporting year 2019: What we can look forward to

    FIFA Women's World Cup

    Germany's women's team have twice lifted the World Cup, but their last triumph came way back in 2007. Following a disastrous Euro 2017, in which they failed to make it out of their group, a new coach, Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, is tasked with bringing through the next generation of talent. Title holders USA are favorites for next summer's tournament, which is to be hosted by France.

  • Europaspiele Baku 2015 Schlussfeier (Reuters/S. Nenov)

    The sporting year 2019: What we can look forward to

    European Athletics Championships

    50 nations compete across 21 disciplines, with everything from javelin to sambo included on the bill. July (14-30) sees Minsk play host to the second edition of the championships. The first was held in Baku in 2015. Question marks over Belalrus's suitability as a host nation have been raised, owing to a patchy human rights record, but when has that ever stopped an Olympic Committee?

  • Spanien Tour de France 2006 Val-d'Aran (picture-alliance/dpa/G. Breloer)

    The sporting year 2019: What we can look forward to

    Tour de France

    The 106th edition of the world's most famous bike race should provide the usual thrills: farmers protests, accusations of doping and the wait to find out which member of Team Sky wins the Yellow Jersey. The first stage will start in Brussels on July 6, after six of the previous seven started in Britain.

  • (Reuters/H. Browne)

    The sporting year 2019: What we can look forward to

    Rugby World Cup

    One of the biggest events on the world sporting calendar, and Germany very nearly made it this time! The defending champions, New Zealand, are hot favorites to lift the title again when the tournament kicks off in Japan in the autumn.

  • Leichtathletik Weltmeisterschaft 2017 in London Gesa Krause (Picture-alliance/Sven Simon)

    The sporting year 2019: What we can look forward to

    Athletics World Championships

    Everybody knows Qatar are gearing up to host the 2022 World Cup. Fewer people know they're also hosting the 2019 Athletics World Championships. Due to the heat, the marathon will be held during the night. "It's all very new and exciting," said Seb Coe, President of the IAAF. Try telling that to the runners!

    Author: Sarah Wiertz


es/ng (AP, dpa)

DW recommends

New Zealanders stage massive bid to reclaim haka record from France

More than 7,770 New Zealanders have taken part in a huge haka war dance in an attempt to take back a record from rugby rival France. The 2014 French performance managed to muster 4,028 dancers. (17.06.2017)  

New Zealand rugby ‘spygate’ saga continues

Police have arrested an All Blacks security guard for planting a listening device in the team’s Sydney hotel room last year. Some Australians, offended by earlier veiled accusations, are now calling for an apology. (08.02.2017)  

German rugby breaking new ground

Throughout Germany, soccer is all-encompassing. But in the town of Heidelberg, nestled between round-ball strongholds Stuttgart and Frankfurt, a forgotten ‘traditional’ sport is slowly trying to change the landscape. (08.02.2017)  

The sporting year 2019: What we can look forward to

With no men's football World Cup or European Championship taking place in 2019, female athletes and other sports will have a greater chance to grab the headlines. Here are the events to watch out for in the coming year. (31.12.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Rugby fans set out on bikes for 2019 World Cup  

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  