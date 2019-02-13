 Australian police arrest Iraqi man over 350 asylum-seeker deaths | News | DW | 19.10.2019

News

Australian police arrest Iraqi man over 350 asylum-seeker deaths

Police in Australia have charged an Iraqi man with organizing a "people-smuggling venture" that led to more than 350 asylum-seekers drowning at sea. The ill-fated boat sank in international waters in 2001.

A boat carrying asylum seekers off the coast of Australia

This boat carrying 150 suspected asylum-seekers sank north of Christmas Island in 2012

The 43-year-old suspect appeared in court in the Australian city of Brisbane on Saturday following his extradition from New Zealand.

Police allege he belonged to a syndicate that attempted to smuggle asylum-seekers into Australia on an Indonesian fishing boat in 2001. The vessel, known as Siev X, sank in international waters en route to Australia's Christmas Island, resulting in the deaths of more than 350 people — most of them women and children.  

Police said the man, then 24, accepted payments from the passengers to help them with transport and accommodation in Indonesia ahead of their sea journey to Australia.

Read moreYouth in Australia's Nauru detention center suffering severe mental illness

Watch video 02:06

Australia agrees to pay asylum seekers tens of millions in compensation

'They are owed justice'

The suspect, an Iraqi national, was arrested at Brisbane Airport on Friday evening and charged with "organizing groups of non-citizens to Australia."

He has been remanded in custody and is due to reappear in court on October 31. If convicted, he faces a maximum of 10 years in prison. Two other individuals have already faced court over the Siev X incident.

"Let's not lose sight of the fact that more than 350 people died in this tragedy," Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw said in a police statement.

"They are owed justice and we remain committed to deterring those who profit from this trade."

Read moreAustralian diplomat on refugee policy: ‘We are not inhumane’

The Siev X sinking was controversial in Australia because it took place during an election campaign and at a time when border protection was a major issue. The country's two main political parties have sought to use the tragedy to justify harsh asylum policies, arguing they are necessary to deter people smuggling and boat arrivals.

  • Police beginning to enter the Manus Island detention center in Papua New Guinea to expel refugees (Reuters/AAP)

    Manus Island: Papua New Guinea police begin clear-out operation in former detention center

    Police presence

    Papua New Guinea authorities entered the Manus Island detention center on Thursday morning to expel asylum seekers. Police Chief Superintendent Dominic Kakas said 50 police and immigration officials entered the camp.

  • Papua New Guinea officials and police officers entering the Manus Island refugee center (Reuters/AAP//Refugee Action)

    Manus Island: Papua New Guinea police begin clear-out operation in former detention center

    Police: not a raid

    "There's no raid. It's an ongoing negotiation with the refugees," Kakas told AP. "It's not an eviction exercise. We're telling them to move because there's water, food and proper shelter on the other side."

  • Debris and food seen at Manus Island detention center after police began an operation to clear out asylum seekers (Reuters/AAP)

    Manus Island: Papua New Guinea police begin clear-out operation in former detention center

    Asylum seekers: food and water confiscated

    Residents claim authorities attacked their makeshift supplies again. "They destroyed our food and damaged our accommodation too, they destroyed our water tank," one asylum seeker told Reuters.

  • Two police officers in the Manus Island detention center (Reuters/AAP)

    Manus Island: Papua New Guinea police begin clear-out operation in former detention center

    Deadline passed

    Deadlines to abandon the camp earlier in November passed without authorities taking action. Food, water and power supplies ended when the Manus camp officially closed on October 31. Police then ramped up pressure by emptying water tanks and removing shelters.

  • The ransacked immigration camp on Manus Island after Papua New Guinea police began a clean-up operation to expel asylum seekers (Reuters/AAP)

    Manus Island: Papua New Guinea police begin clear-out operation in former detention center

    UN: humanitarian crisis

    Advocacy group Asylum Seeker Resource Center (ASRC) said more than 150 men at in the camp were seriously ill, lacking access to basic first aid or medicine. The United Nations had previously described the standoff as a "looming humanitarian crisis", calling on Australia to take immediate action to avert disaster.

  • Four asylum seekers climb on top of a building in order to avoid police in the Manus Island detention center in Papua New Guinea (Reuters/Thanus)

    Manus Island: Papua New Guinea police begin clear-out operation in former detention center

    Violent history

    The detention center has an ugly history of violence. Iranian asylum seeker Reza Berati was killed — and another 69 asylum seekers injured — during a riot in 2014. Two locals, a guard and a Salvation army employee, were convicted of his murder.

  • Protesters block the entrance to the Victorian Liberal party offices in Melbourne, with signs reading #Manus SOS and Evacuate Manus Now (Reuters/AAP/J. Castro)

    Manus Island: Papua New Guinea police begin clear-out operation in former detention center

    Protesters: Justice for refugees

    Australia's hardline immigration policy has provoked criticism both at home and abroad. President Malcolm Turnbull suggested refugees in Manus were using the situation to gain asylum. "They think that ... in some way they can pressure the Australian government to let them come to Australia. Well, we will not be pressured. We will not outsource our migration policy to people smugglers."

    Author: Ajit Niranjan


nm/tj (Reuters, dpa)

