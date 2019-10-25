 Australian PM threatens to ′outlaw′ climate protests | News | DW | 01.11.2019

News

Australian PM threatens to 'outlaw' climate protests

The conservative head of Australia's government has described climate protesters as a "new breed of radical activism." Critics have accused Scott Morrison of trying to weaken funamental rights in the country.

Extinction Rebellion protesters in Melbourne

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday threatened to outlaw climate protests, accusing them of increasingly disrupting the country's lucrative mining industry.

"We are working to identify serious mechanisms that can successfully outlaw these indulgent and selfish practices that threaten the livelihoods of fellow Australians," Morrison said.

His proposal comes a day after protesters attempted to blockade a mining conference in Melbourne, which at one point triggered clashes with police.

"The right to protest does not mean there is an unlimited license to disrupt people's lives and disrespect your fellow Australians," Morrison said.

Morrison, who won a surprise electoral victory earlier this year, has refused to take steps to curb emissions from the coal mining industry in Australia. He is renowned for bringing coal to a parliamentary session in a show of support for the carbon-intensive resource.

Read more: Survey: Most Germans want climate protection, but not protests

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has described the climate justice movement as a "new breed of radical activism."

'Deeply concerning'

Although Australia has long been home to a vibrant climate justice community, the "Extinction Rebellion" movement has created a global urgency among youths.

Critics have hit out against the proposal to outlaw climate protests and attempts to pressure companies to disengage from the coal industry. 

"To protect our democracy and heklp ensure a better future for all Australians, governments should be strengthening our rights to come together and protest, no weakening them," said the executive director of the Human Rights Law Center, Hugh de Kretser.

Read more: Trains vs. planes: What's the real cost of travel?

  • UK Extinction Rebellion Protest in London (picture-alliance/AP/J. Brady)

    Extinction Rebellion protests go global

    London, UK

    Police arrested 217 people in London on Monday. Extinction Rebellion protesters blocked traffic and glued themselves to cars. Sarah Lasenby, an 81-year-old retired social worker among the arrested, told the Associated Press, "It is imperative the government should take serious actions and put pressure on other states and global powers to radically reduce the use of fossil fuels."

  • Protesters in New York douse the statue of the charging bull near Wall Street with blood

    Extinction Rebellion protests go global

    New York City, US

    Protesters in New York City doused the famous statue of the bull near Wall Street with blood and staged a "die-in" in front of the New York Stock Exchange. Police arrested around a dozen demonstrators.

  • Extinction Rebellion protesters in Amsterdam

    Extinction Rebellion protests go global

    Amsterdam, The Netherlands

    More than 100 people were arrested in Amsterdam after blocking a road in front of the Rijksmuseum. The city had banned the activists from protesting there, but demonstrators went ahead with the protest anyway. One poster read, "SORRY that we blocked the road, but this is an emergency."

  • Police arreset an Extinction Rebellion protester in Sydney, Australia

    Extinction Rebellion protests go global

    Sydney, Australia

    Hundreds of people staged a sit-in on a busy road in Sydney before the police began making arrests. Activist Jane Morton told AFP, "we have tried petitions, lobbying and marches, and now time is running out." Australia's conservative government has been reluctant to improve environmental policy, choosing instead to support the continued exporting of coal.

  • Extinction Rebellion protesters in Dublin

    Extinction Rebellion protests go global

    Dublin, Ireland

    With a march through Dublin, Extinction Rebellion demonstrators in Ireland kicked off a "week of action" calling for a greater response to climate change. Protesters held a mock funeral for the planet and parked a pink yacht in front of Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar's office.

  • Extinction Rebellion protesters in Berlin (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Sohn)

    Extinction Rebellion protests go global

    Berlin, Germany

    Around 1,000 protesters in Berlin blocked the Grosser Stern, a roundabout in the middle of the German capital. 300 more blocked a central square with couches, tables, chairs, and flower pots. In total, over 3,000 people joined demonstrations in Berlin. The protests come as the German government is on the brink of passing a climate bill that many have criticized for being too weak.

  • Extinction Rebellion protesters in Paris

    Extinction Rebellion protests go global

    Paris, France

    In central Paris, around 1,000 protesters blocked the area around Chatalet. Some chained themselves to barrels while others swore to stay there overnight in makeshift tents. Protesters waved banners with slogans like "Burn capitalism, not petrol."

    Author: Kristie Pladson


ls/rt (AFP, dpa)

