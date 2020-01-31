 Australian Parliament honors bushfire victims and firefighters | News | DW | 04.02.2020

News

Australian Parliament honors bushfire victims and firefighters

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that "Australians will not be overwhelmed," after a "black summer." Outside parliament, hundreds of protestors demanded policies to combat climate change.

Scott Morrison

Australia's parliament on Tuesday paid tribute to those who lost their lives and the valiant efforts of firefighters duringthe nation's devastating bushfires.

"As we face the challenges that remain active, as we confront and face the devastating drought compounded in so many places by these fires ... Australians will not be overwhelmed,'' Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

"These fires are yet to end and danger is still before us in many, many places, but today we together to mourn, honor, reflect and begin to learn from the Black Summer that continues," he added.

International efforts

Morrison also thanked the other countries that assisted Australian rescue services, including New Zealand, the United States, Canada, Indonesia, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, Japan, Papua New Guinea and Fiji. 

Relatives of the nine firefighters who were killing battling the fires were present in the public gallery. The US ambassdor to Canberra, Arthur Culvahouse, represented the families of two American airmen whose plane crashed while assisting in the emergency response.

At least 33 people and more than 500 million animals have been killed in the fires that have raged from late 2019 and have continuted into early 2020. Thousands of homes have been destroyed and 12 million hectares of land burned.

Watch video 12:35

Saving the animals! Australia after the fires

Protests outside parliament

As Morrison led the commemoration, hundreds of protestors gathered outside demanding action on climate change and criticizing the prime minister's delayed response to the tragedy.

Morrison has faced public criticism for vacationing in Hawaii while citizens were fleeing for their lives. His stance on climate change and support for Australia's massive coal industry has drawn international reproach.

  • A press photographer in the fires

    Bushfires ravage Australia

    Widespread devastation

    Massive bushfires have devastated Australia as the blazes continue to rage across the country. Since the start of one of the worst fire seasons on record, more than 2,500 homes have been burned, tens of thousands of people evacuated, and at least 29 killed. Here, a photographer reacts to seeing the burnt-out remains of a relative's home in Quaama, New South Wales.

  • Fire trucks working at Lexton bush fire site

    Bushfires ravage Australia

    Area the size of South Korea razed

    As of January 17, fires have burnt roughly 10 million hectares (25 million acres) of land, an area larger than South Korea or Portugal. More than 170 fires continue to burn in Victoria state and New South Wales. There were 82 fires burning across New South Wales, 30 uncontained, and several fires in Victoria, according to fire authorities.

  • Firefighters are seen as they try to protect homes around Charmhaven

    Bushfires ravage Australia

    Battling the blazes

    Firefighters protect homes around Charmhaven, New South Wales, on December 30. Wildfires burning across four Australian states that day destroyed hundreds of properties and caused multiple fatalities. A volunteer firefighter was killed and three others were injured after strong winds pushed a fire truck over.

  • Red skies in Mallacoota (picture-alliance/dpa/AP/TWITTER/@brendanh_Au)

    Bushfires ravage Australia

    Red skies

    A person stands in protective gear as nearby bushfires turn the sky red in Mallacoota, Victoria. Thousands of people in the coastal region were told to evacuate over the New Year period, while the Country Fire Authority later issued an ominous warning to residents still in the area that it was "too late to leave." Some 4,000 people spent New Year's Eve on the beach to avoid the flames.

  • An air tanker drops fire retardant over the Gospers Mountain fire in November 2019 (Reuters/AAP/D. Lewins)

    Bushfires ravage Australia

    Bright efforts

    An air tanker drops fire retardant over the Gospers Mountain fire near Colo Heights, northwest of Sydney, Australia on November 15, 2019. The Gospers Mountain fire originated in the Wollemi National Park, and came close to merging with other major fires in the area. Fires have torn apart the Blue Mountains, a popular tourist area, burning more than 500,000 hectares of land.

  • A burnt bicycle lies on the ground in front of a house destroyed by bushfires (Getty Images/D. Gay)

    Bushfires ravage Australia

    Quick escape

    A burnt bicycle lies on the ground in front of a house destroyed by bushfires on the outskirts of the town of Bargo, near Sydney, on December 21, 2019. The town was hit with a catastrophic fire danger warning as fires turned several nearby homes to ashes. The New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian declared a state of emergency that same week.

  • RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons presents a posthumous Commendation for Bravery and Service to the son of RFS volunteer Geoffrey Keaton

    Bushfires ravage Australia

    Toddler receives posthumous medal for firefighter father

    Firefighters are among the 28 people who have lost their lives in the fires. Some were volunteers. Thirty-two-year-old Geoffrey Keaton, along with a colleague, died when a burnt tree fell in the path of their fire truck. Keaton's nineteen-month-old son Harvey was awarded one of the service's highest honors on behalf of his father on January 2.

  • A kangaroo searches for food after wildfires in November (Imago Images/AAP/J. Piper)

    Bushfires ravage Australia

    Animals caught in the flames

    A kangaroo that survived the bushfire in Wollemi National Park in Sydney grazes for food in November 2019. The fires have not only sparked concern over human well-being, but have also created worries over the survival of endangered and vulnerable animals. The fires have killed more than a billion animals across eastern and southern Australia.

  • Houses gutted by bushfires in Mogo Village, NSW (Getty Images/AFP/S. Khan)

    Bushfires ravage Australia

    Economic toll

    The Insurance Council of Australia said on January 7 that the bushfires have caused at least US$485 million (€435 million) in damage and that number was likely to rise. Separately, authorities warned of looters in towns where people have evacuated and scammers taking advantage of fundraisers for relief efforts.

  • Fireman carries a burnt koala.

    Bushfires ravage Australia

    Koala species threatened by fires

    The bushfires have devastated Australia's koala population. In New South Wales state alone, officials estimate 30% of koala habitat - eucalpyt woodlands, which they use for both food and shelter - may have been lost. At least 45 koalas were being treated for burns at the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital.

  • Students protest in Australia against Scott Morrison's handling of the bushfires, armed with placards criticizing his climate policy

    Bushfires ravage Australia

    Australians take to the streets

    Thousands of people took to the streets on January 10 in Australia's major cities to rally against Prime Minister Scott Morrison's inaction on climate change and his handling of the ongoing bushfire crises. The nationwide rallies were organized by university students in Sydney, Canberra, Brisbane, Adelaide and Hobart.

  • A satellite image of smoke from Australia drifting over South America (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)

    Bushfires ravage Australia

    Smoke across oceans

    Smoke from Australia drifted across the Pacific and reached South America, the UN World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on January 7. On January 2, the EU Copernicus program recorded the highest concentrations of atmospheric carbon monoxide in the world over the "clean" South Pacific Ocean stemming from the fires in Australia.


es/rt  (AP, dpa)

