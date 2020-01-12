 Australian Open tennis: Bushfire smoke interrupts practice | News | DW | 14.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Australian Open tennis: Bushfire smoke interrupts practice

Toxic air meant practice sessions were halted as players Alexander Zverev and Rafael Nadal warmed up for the first major of the year. Organizers remain confident the event will start on time, in less than a week.

A thick smoke haze from the bushfires hangs over Melbourne (REUTERS)

Polluted air caused by the bushfires raging across the country meant practice sessions were halted on Tuesday ahead of next week's Australian Open, the first Grand Slam in the tennis calendar.

Germany's Alexander Zverev was due up first on the Melbourne practice courts, followed by Spanish world No. 1 Rafael Nadal.

"Practice was temporarily suspended this morning due to poor air quality," organizers said in a statement, although qualifying matches were set to go ahead as planned. "Conditions onsite are improving and are being constantly monitored."

Read more: Switzerland: Court clears climate activists over Credit Suisse tennis stunt

Watch video 01:39

Bushfires hit Bondi Beach businesses

Will the fires affect the Australian Open?

Tuesday's interruption will cast further doubt over the two-week long tournament that is set to begin in earnest on January 20.

Melbourne's air quality reached a score of 213 on Monday (with 200 considered "very unhealthy"), but Australian Open organizers said they "don't expect any delays" to the start of the tournament. They claim they have introduced "additional measures" to ensure the safety of the players.

Stars such as Roger Federer, Serena Williams and Nadal will all feature in a bushfire fundraising event at Melbourne Park on Wednesday.

At least 28 people have died in the bushfires, which have also destroyed hundreds of homes and devastated wildlife.

  • Buschbrände in Australien (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Davey)

    Bushfires ravage Australia

    Widespread devastation

    Massive bushfires have devastated Australia as the blazes continue to rage across the country. Since the start of one of the worst fire seasons on record, more than 1,800 homes have been burned, tens of thousands of people evacuated, and at least 25 killed. Here, a photographer reacts to seeing the burnt-out remains of a relative's home in Quaama, New South Wales.

  • Australien Tote und Vermisste bei verheerenden Buschbränden (AP/Twitter@NSWRFS)

    Bushfires ravage Australia

    Battling the blazes

    Firefighters protect homes around Charmhaven, New South Wales, on December 30. Wildfires burning across four Australian states that day destroyed hundreds of properties and caused multiple fatalities. A volunteer firefighter was killed and three others were injured after strong winds pushed a fire truck over.

  • Red skies in Mallacoota (picture-alliance/dpa/AP/TWITTER/@brendanh_Au)

    Bushfires ravage Australia

    Red skies

    A person stands in protective gear as nearby bushfires turn the sky red in Mallacoota, Victoria. Thousands of people in the coastal region were told to evacuate over the New Year period, while the Country Fire Authority later issued an ominous warning to residents still in the area that it was "too late to leave." Some 4,000 people spent New Year's Eve on the beach to avoid the flames.

  • An air tanker drops fire retardant over the Gospers Mountain fire in November 2019 (Reuters/AAP/D. Lewins)

    Bushfires ravage Australia

    Bright efforts

    An air tanker drops fire retardant over the Gospers Mountain fire near Colo Heights, northwest of Sydney, Australia on November 15, 2019. The Gospers Mountain fire originated in the Wollemi National Park, and came close to merging with other major fires in the area. The first tore apart the Blue Mountains, a popular tourist area, burning more than 64,000 hectares (158,147 acres) of land.

  • A burnt bicycle lies on the ground in front of a house destroyed by bushfires (Getty Images/D. Gay)

    Bushfires ravage Australia

    Quick escape

    A burnt bicycle lies on the ground in front of a house destroyed by bushfires on the outskirts of the town of Bargo, near Sydney, on December 21, 2019. The town was hit with a catastrophic fire danger warning as fires turned several nearby homes to ashes. The New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian declared a state of emergency that same week.

  • A kangaroo searches for food after wildfires in November (Imago Images/AAP/J. Piper)

    Bushfires ravage Australia

    Animals caught in the flames

    A kangaroo that survived the bushfire in Wollemi National Park in Sydney grazes for food in November 2019. The fires have not only sparked concern over human well-being, but have also created worries over the survival of endangered and vulnerable animals. The fires have devastated local wildlife, and a third of the koalas in the most fire-hit region are estimated to have been killed.

  • Houses gutted by bushfires in Mogo Village, NSW (Getty Images/AFP/S. Khan)

    Bushfires ravage Australia

    Economic toll

    The Insurance Council of Australia said on January 7 that the bushfires have caused at least US$485 million (€435 million) in damage and that number was likely to rise. Separately, authorities warned of looters in towns where people have evacuated and scammers taking advantage of fundraisers for relief efforts.

  • Waldbrände / Buschbrände in Australien (Imago/B. Xuefei)

    Bushfires ravage Australia

    Area the size of South Korea razed

    As of early January, more than 10.3 million hectares (25.5 million acres), or an area the size of South Korea, have been devastated in weeks of bushfires. More than 170 fires continue to burn in Victoria state and New South Wales.

  • A satellite image of smoke from Australia drifting over South America (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)

    Bushfires ravage Australia

    Smoke across oceans

    Smoke from Australia drifted across the Pacific and reached South America, the UN World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on January 7. On January 2, the EU Copernicus program recorded the highest concentrations of atmospheric carbon monoxide in the world over the "clean" South Pacific Ocean stemming from the fires in Australia.


jsi/cmk (AFP, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

My Australian paradise lost

It's a rare thing to be caught up in historic events and see your experiences reported in the global media, writes DW's Chloe Lyneham. It's especially unfortunate when those events are like being in a sci-fi horror film. (06.01.2020)  

Wildfires: Climate change and deforestation increase the global risk

Huge bushfires have been burning in Australia for months. But the risk of severe wildfires is increasing everywhere. A look at the link between climate change and this devastating trend. (08.01.2020)  

Climate crisis: Roger Federer reacts to Greta Thunberg criticism

The Swiss tennis player has been under pressure for his association with financial institution Credit Suisse over its record of loans to fossil fuel industries. Federer is currently preparing for the Australian Open. (13.01.2020)  

ATP Cup: Djokovic beats Nadal before leading Serbia to win

Novak Djokovic beat Rafael Nadal in their singles rubber before returning to court less than an hour later to win his doubles match and lead Serbia to victory. The European country become the first to lift the ATP Cup. (12.01.2020)  

Australia's bushfire toll mounts as social media hoaxes proliferate

Australia's Bureau of Meteorology had long warned of "highest" bushfire risks driven by climate change. Online scammers have also been trying to capitalize on the disaster, either for money or to deny climate change. (07.01.2020)  

Bushfires cast shadow over Australian Open

The Australian Open is usually a cause for celebration with sunshine, vibrant crowds and eager athletes producing good vibes. But this year a mix of extreme heat and poor air quality may put a dampener on the tournament. (12.01.2020)  

Switzerland: Court clears climate activists over Credit Suisse tennis stunt

A court has ruled in favor of climate activists who stormed a Credit Suisse branch in protest over fossil fuel investments. The verdict comes with tennis star Roger Federer under fire for his sponsorship with the bank. (13.01.2020)  

Alexander Zverev looking to put a difficult year behind him

At the ATP Finals in London one year ago, Alexander Zverev achieved the greatest success of his young tennis career. Now he's back as defending champion, but he is not among the favorites. (11.11.2019)  

Germany's Alex Zverev beats Rafael Nadal at ATP Finals

Tennis world No. 7 Alexander Zverev took down top-ranked Rafael Nadal at the ATP Finals in London, winning in straight sets against his Spanish opponent. The defending champion saw off an off-color Nadal 6-2 6-4. (11.11.2019)  

Boris Becker turns 50: His career in pictures

The man who helped spark a tennis boom in Germany in the 1980s has turned 50. Boris Becker has won Grand Slams both as a player and as a coach. But not everything he has turned his hand to has turned to gold. (23.08.2017)  

Bushfires ravage Australia

Australia is grappling with its worst bushfire season to date. The nation has been forced to reckon with a rising death toll, mass evacuations and suffering animal populations. (02.01.2020)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Bushfires hit Bondi Beach businesses  

Related content

Australian Open

Bushfires cast shadow over Australian Open 12.01.2020

The Australian Open is usually a cause for celebration with sunshine, vibrant crowds and eager athletes producing good vibes. But this year a mix of extreme heat and poor air quality may put a dampener on the tournament.

Australien | ATP Cup in Sydney | Serbien | Novak Djokovic

ATP Cup: Djokovic beats Nadal before leading Serbia to win 12.01.2020

Novak Djokovic beat Rafael Nadal in their singles rubber before returning to court less than an hour later to win his doubles match and lead Serbia to victory. The European country become the first to lift the ATP Cup.

Tennis ATP Finals Roger Federer - Novak Djokovic

Climate crisis: Roger Federer reacts to Greta Thunberg criticism 13.01.2020

The Swiss tennis player has been under pressure for his association with financial institution Credit Suisse over its record of loans to fossil fuel industries. Federer is currently preparing for the Australian Open.

Advertisement