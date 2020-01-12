Australian Open tennis: Bushfire smoke interrupts practice

Polluted air caused by the bushfires raging across the country meant practice sessions were halted on Tuesday ahead of next week's Australian Open, the first Grand Slam in the tennis calendar.

Germany's Alexander Zverev was due up first on the Melbourne practice courts, followed by Spanish world No. 1 Rafael Nadal.

"Practice was temporarily suspended this morning due to poor air quality," organizers said in a statement, although qualifying matches were set to go ahead as planned. "Conditions onsite are improving and are being constantly monitored."

Will the fires affect the Australian Open?

Tuesday's interruption will cast further doubt over the two-week long tournament that is set to begin in earnest on January 20.

Melbourne's air quality reached a score of 213 on Monday (with 200 considered "very unhealthy"), but Australian Open organizers said they "don't expect any delays" to the start of the tournament. They claim they have introduced "additional measures" to ensure the safety of the players.

Stars such as Roger Federer, Serena Williams and Nadal will all feature in a bushfire fundraising event at Melbourne Park on Wednesday.

At least 28 people have died in the bushfires, which have also destroyed hundreds of homes and devastated wildlife.

Bushfires ravage Australia Widespread devastation Massive bushfires have devastated Australia as the blazes continue to rage across the country. Since the start of one of the worst fire seasons on record, more than 1,800 homes have been burned, tens of thousands of people evacuated, and at least 25 killed. Here, a photographer reacts to seeing the burnt-out remains of a relative's home in Quaama, New South Wales.

Bushfires ravage Australia Battling the blazes Firefighters protect homes around Charmhaven, New South Wales, on December 30. Wildfires burning across four Australian states that day destroyed hundreds of properties and caused multiple fatalities. A volunteer firefighter was killed and three others were injured after strong winds pushed a fire truck over.

Bushfires ravage Australia Red skies A person stands in protective gear as nearby bushfires turn the sky red in Mallacoota, Victoria. Thousands of people in the coastal region were told to evacuate over the New Year period, while the Country Fire Authority later issued an ominous warning to residents still in the area that it was "too late to leave." Some 4,000 people spent New Year's Eve on the beach to avoid the flames.

Bushfires ravage Australia Bright efforts An air tanker drops fire retardant over the Gospers Mountain fire near Colo Heights, northwest of Sydney, Australia on November 15, 2019. The Gospers Mountain fire originated in the Wollemi National Park, and came close to merging with other major fires in the area. The first tore apart the Blue Mountains, a popular tourist area, burning more than 64,000 hectares (158,147 acres) of land.

Bushfires ravage Australia Quick escape A burnt bicycle lies on the ground in front of a house destroyed by bushfires on the outskirts of the town of Bargo, near Sydney, on December 21, 2019. The town was hit with a catastrophic fire danger warning as fires turned several nearby homes to ashes. The New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian declared a state of emergency that same week.

Bushfires ravage Australia Animals caught in the flames A kangaroo that survived the bushfire in Wollemi National Park in Sydney grazes for food in November 2019. The fires have not only sparked concern over human well-being, but have also created worries over the survival of endangered and vulnerable animals. The fires have devastated local wildlife, and a third of the koalas in the most fire-hit region are estimated to have been killed.

Bushfires ravage Australia Economic toll The Insurance Council of Australia said on January 7 that the bushfires have caused at least US$485 million (€435 million) in damage and that number was likely to rise. Separately, authorities warned of looters in towns where people have evacuated and scammers taking advantage of fundraisers for relief efforts.

Bushfires ravage Australia Area the size of South Korea razed As of early January, more than 10.3 million hectares (25.5 million acres), or an area the size of South Korea, have been devastated in weeks of bushfires. More than 170 fires continue to burn in Victoria state and New South Wales.

Bushfires ravage Australia Smoke across oceans Smoke from Australia drifted across the Pacific and reached South America, the UN World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on January 7. On January 2, the EU Copernicus program recorded the highest concentrations of atmospheric carbon monoxide in the world over the "clean" South Pacific Ocean stemming from the fires in Australia.



