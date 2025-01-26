  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
Donald TrumpIsrael & the Middle EastGerman election
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
SportsAustralia

Australian Open: Sinner beats Zverev to retain title

Published January 26, 2025last updated January 26, 2025

Italy's Jannik Sinner has defeated Alexander Zverev of Germany to win his second consecutive Australian Open title.

https://p.dw.com/p/4pe7R
Jannik Sinner of Italy (left) shakes hands with Alexander Zverev of Germany after winning in the Men's Singles Final during day 15 of the 2025 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 26, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia
Jannik Sinner (left) outplayed Alexander Zverev in the Australian Open finalImage: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Jannik Sinner of Italy defeated Alexander Zverev of Germany in three sets, 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3, in the men's final of the Australian Open on Sunday.

The victory gave Sinner his second consecutive Australian Open title. He also became the first Italian to win three Grand Slams, surpassing Nicola Pietrangeli's two. 

"We worked a lot to be again in this position. It's an amazing feeling to share this moment with all of you," Sinner said, referring to his team of coaches.

But he also had words of comfort for Zverev. "A tough day for you. You're an amazing player," Sinner said. "Keep working hard because we all believe that you can lift one of these very, very soon."

Sinner climbed to No. 1 last June and has remained there every week since. The gap between him and No. 2 Zverev was noticeable in the Australian Open final.

Painful loss for Zverev

The defeat was painful for Zverev, who came up short in his third major final. The German remains one of the best tennis players in the world who has yet to taste the glory of a Grand Slam.

"It sucks standing here next to this thing (trophy) and not being able to touch it, I'll be honest," said Zverev.

"But congratulations to Jannik. You more than deserve it. You're the best player in the world by far," he added.

On Saturday, Madison Keys of the United States won her first Grand Slam title, defeating Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the Australian Open women's final.

dh/nm (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)