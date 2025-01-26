Australian Open: Sinner beats Zverev to retain title

Italy's Jannik Sinner has defeated Alexander Zverev of Germany to win his second consecutive Australian Open title.

Jannik Sinner of Italy defeated Alexander Zverev of Germany in three sets, 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3, in the men's final of the Australian Open on Sunday.

The victory gave Sinner his second consecutive Australian Open title. He also became the first Italian to win three Grand Slams, surpassing Nicola Pietrangeli's two.

"We worked a lot to be again in this position. It's an amazing feeling to share this moment with all of you," Sinner said, referring to his team of coaches.

But he also had words of comfort for Zverev. "A tough day for you. You're an amazing player," Sinner said. "Keep working hard because we all believe that you can lift one of these very, very soon."

Sinner climbed to No. 1 last June and has remained there every week since. The gap between him and No. 2 Zverev was noticeable in the Australian Open final.

Painful loss for Zverev

The defeat was painful for Zverev, who came up short in his third major final. The German remains one of the best tennis players in the world who has yet to taste the glory of a Grand Slam.

"It sucks standing here next to this thing (trophy) and not being able to touch it, I'll be honest," said Zverev.

"But congratulations to Jannik. You more than deserve it. You're the best player in the world by far," he added.

On Saturday, Madison Keys of the United States won her first Grand Slam title, defeating Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the Australian Open women's final.

