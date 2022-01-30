Australian Open: Rafael Nadal wins record 21st Grand Slam title

"Both players have arrived at their physical limits. The question is who can go beyond them?"

That was the question posed by six-time Grand Slam winner Boris Becker on Eurosport heading into the fifth and final set of a pulsating Australian Open men's final. The answer was Rafael Nadal.

After returning from a career-threatening foot injury, Nadal pushed well beyond his limits to return to Grand Slam in winning form in Melbourne. His comeback from two sets down to beat Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5, was a testament to the former world No. 1's remarkable recovery.

It took almost five and a half hours all told, as the Spaniard not only marked his second title in Melbourne, a remarkable 13 years after his first, but also claimed a record-breaking 21st men's Grand Slam title to move ahead of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

"For me, it’s just amazing," Nadal told the crowd at the Rod Laver Arena. "Being honest, one and a half months ago I didn't know if I'd be able to be back on the tour and today I'm here in front of you with this trophy. You don't know how hard I fought to get here. Without a doubt this has been one of the most emotional [periods] of my tennis career."

"One and a half months ago I'd probably have said there’s a chance this will be my last Australian Open, but now I have plenty of energy to keep going. I really can't explain the feelings that I have right now, but I'm going to keep trying my best to come again next year."

More to follow shortly…