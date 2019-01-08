 Australian Open: Angelique Kerber cruises into second round | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 14.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Australian Open: Angelique Kerber cruises into second round

Second-seed Angelique Kerber has cruised into the Australian Open second round beating Polona Hercog 6-2, 6-2. The win in straight sets underlined her title credentials.

Tennis Australian Open Angelique Kerber (Reuters/Kim Kyung-Hoon)

The 2016 champion needed just 72 minutes to beat the Slovenian and talked about being in the groove after getting off on the right foot down under.

Read more: What will 2019 bring for Angelique Kerber?

"I've played a lot of matches here already in Australia ... I have my rhythm," said Kerber, who played lead-up events in both Perth and Sydney.

Kerber was rarely challenged, and stepped up her relentless, grinding style on the handful of occasions she faced break points to move into the next round without losing any service games.

Read more: Zverev looking to make leap past big three

The German is to play Brazilian qualifier Beatriz Haddad Maia in the second round.

jt/pfd (Reuters, AP)

DW recommends

What will 2019 bring for Angelique Kerber?

Angelique Kerber is set to embark upon the 2019 tennis season with a new coach and renewed energy. Having won Wimbledon in 2018, the only Grand Slam missing from the German tennis star's collection is the French Open. (26.12.2018)  

Australian Open: Alexander Zverev looking to finally leap past big three

After a strong end to 2018 Alexander Zverev has another chance to improve a mediocre Grand Slam record, but there are doubts about his fitness. Angelique Kerber will be looking to win her second Australian Open. (11.01.2019)  

Related content

ATP World Tour Finals in London | Finale Alexander Zverev vs. Novak Djokovic

Australian Open: Alexander Zverev looking to finally leap past big three 11.01.2019

After a strong end to 2018 Alexander Zverev has another chance to improve a mediocre Grand Slam record, but there are doubts about his fitness. Angelique Kerber will be looking to win her second Australian Open.

Tennis: Hopman Cup - Angelique Kerber

Angelique Kerber, Alexander Zverev advance to Hopman Cup final 04.01.2019

Angelique Kerber and Alexander Zverev have beaten their Australian singles opponents to advance to the final of the Hopman Cup. Germany are seen as the favorites to win the mixed tennis tournament in Australia.

Britain Wimbledon Tennis

What will 2019 bring for Angelique Kerber? 26.12.2018

Angelique Kerber is set to embark upon the 2019 tennis season with a new coach and renewed energy. Having won Wimbledon in 2018, the only Grand Slam missing from the German tennis star's collection is the French Open.

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 