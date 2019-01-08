Australian Open: Angelique Kerber cruises into second round

The 2016 champion needed just 72 minutes to beat the Slovenian and talked about being in the groove after getting off on the right foot down under.

"I've played a lot of matches here already in Australia ... I have my rhythm," said Kerber, who played lead-up events in both Perth and Sydney.

Kerber was rarely challenged, and stepped up her relentless, grinding style on the handful of occasions she faced break points to move into the next round without losing any service games.

The German is to play Brazilian qualifier Beatriz Haddad Maia in the second round.

jt/pfd (Reuters, AP)