Australian Open: Alexander Zverev, Serena Williams ease through first round

Alexander Zverev has cruised into the second round of the Australian Open. The German No. 4 seed started slow, but then made quick work of his Slovenian opponent to win in straight sets.
Alexander Zverev went down a break midway through the first set, but after that he never looked back, winning the next eight games to beat Aljaz Bedene a 6-4, 6-1, 6-4 to advance.
"It was the first match of the season and I was a little bit sloppy, I was a little bit slowish and I was down a break. It was a wake-up call, better get going," the winner of the season-ending ATP Finals said in the post-match, on-court interview. "I did play really well I thought after that and I'm happy to be through."
The 21-year-old Zverev's next opponent is to be the winner of an all-French first round match between Jeremy Chardy and Ugo Humbert.
On the women's side, Serena Williams, who is bidding for a 24th Grand Slam singles title, also coasted through the first round, dismantling Germany's Tatjana Maria 6-0, 6-2 in just 49 minutes.
pfd/ (dpa, Reuters)
