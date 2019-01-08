Australian Open: Alexander Zverev, Serena Williams ease through first round

Alexander Zverev went down a break midway through the first set, but after that he never looked back, winning the next eight games to beat Aljaz Bedene a 6-4, 6-1, 6-4 to advance.

"It was the first match of the season and I was a little bit sloppy, I was a little bit slowish and I was down a break. It was a wake-up call, better get going," the winner of the season-ending ATP Finals said in the post-match, on-court interview. "I did play really well I thought after that and I'm happy to be through."

The 21-year-old Zverev's next opponent is to be the winner of an all-French first round match between Jeremy Chardy and Ugo Humbert.

On the women's side, Serena Williams, who is bidding for a 24th Grand Slam singles title, also coasted through the first round, dismantling Germany's Tatjana Maria 6-0, 6-2 in just 49 minutes.

pfd/ (dpa, Reuters)