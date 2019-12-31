 Australian navy ship reaches bushfire-hit Mallacoota as tourists flee vast stretch of coast | News | DW | 02.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Australian navy ship reaches bushfire-hit Mallacoota as tourists flee vast stretch of coast

The HMAS Choules arrived with relief supplies for thousands of residents and tourists who had been stranded since New Year's Eve. Tourists have been asked to leave a vast stretch of coast ahead of worsening conditions.

Flames near Nowa Nowa, Victoria (picture-alliance/dpa/ Nowa Nowa General Store)

An Australian navy ship made it to the coastal town of Mallacoota in Victoria to rescue thousands of people trapped by fires on Thursday.

Navy ship HMAS Choules arrived to bring food, water and medical supplies to residents and tourists who had been cut off from normal supply routes since New Year's Eve. The ship also has the capacity to evacuate up to 1,000 people at a time.

Watch video 02:15

Tourists in Australia's Mallacoota trapped by fire

More than 4,000 people were stranded since they had to flee to the beach to take refuge from the fires. Tourists and residents alike spent two nights without electricity or telecommunications, until authorities declared some roads safe to use.

Read moreAustralia: Fires worsen and reach Melbourne suburbs

However, local officials have said that it could be days or weeks before all of the roads out of Mallacoota were cleared for use so that people can leave.

As the ship only has a capacity of 1,000, immediate evacuation won't be possible for all of the people stranded in the small coast town.

Read moreOceans play role in Australian bushfires drama, say experts

Visitors ordered to leave

All tourists and non-residents were advised to get out of the fire zones in preparation for an extreme heatwave that is set to hit the region on Saturday, with temperatures forecast to reach 40 degrees Celsius (194 degrees Fahrenheit).

The Rural Fire Service announced a "tourist leave zone," spanning 240 kilometers (149 miles) from New South Wales to Victoria. New South Wales Transport Minister Andrew Constance called the mass flight out of the area "largest evacuation of people out of the region ever," as thousands of tourists have been given 48 hours to depart.

Watch video 01:47

New year brings Australia threat of more fatal wildfires

However, while the navy ship was able to reach Mallacoota, there were still rural communities that officials have not been able to access.

Read moreAustralia: My country is burning

This bushfire season, one of the worst on record for Australia, has seen more than 1,300 homes and 5.5 million hectares (13.5 million acres) turned to ashes across several states.

At least 18 people have died since the fires began in August of last year, with dozens still missing.

  • Buschbrände in Australien (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Davey)

    Bushfires ravage Australia

    Widespread devastation

    Massive bushfires have devastated Australia, as the blazes continue to rage across the country. Since the start of one of the worst fire seasons on record, more than 1,300 homes have been burned, thousands of people evacuated, and 18 killed. Here, a photographer reacts to seeing the burnt-out remains of a relative's home in Quaama, New South Wales.

  • Australien Tote und Vermisste bei verheerenden Buschbränden (AP/Twitter@NSWRFS)

    Bushfires ravage Australia

    Battling the blazes

    Firefighters protect homes around Charmhaven, New South Wales, on December 30. Wildfires burning across four Australian states that day destroyed hundreds of properties and caused multiple fatalities. A volunteer firefighter was killed and three others were injured after strong winds pushed a fire truck over.

  • Red skies in Mallacoota (picture-alliance/dpa/AP/TWITTER/@brendanh_Au)

    Bushfires ravage Australia

    Red skies

    A person stands in protective gear as nearby bushfires turn the sky red in Mallacoota, Victoria. Thousands of people in the coastal region were told to evacuate over the New Year period, while the Country Fire Authority later issued an ominous warning to residents still in the area that it was "too late to leave." Some 4,000 people spent New Year's Eve on the beach to avoid the flames.

  • An air tanker drops fire retardant over the Gospers Mountain fire in November 2019 (Reuters/AAP/D. Lewins)

    Bushfires ravage Australia

    Bright efforts

    An air tanker drops fire retardant over the Gospers Mountain fire near Colo Heights, northwest of Sydney, Australia on November 15, 2019. The Gospers Mountain fire originated in the Wollemi National Park, and came close to merging with other major fires in the area. The first tore apart the Blue Mountains, a popular tourist area, burning more than 64,000 hectares (158,147 acres) of land.

  • A burnt bicycle lies on the ground in front of a house destroyed by bushfires (Getty Images/D. Gay)

    Bushfires ravage Australia

    Quick escape

    A burnt bicycle lies on the ground in front of a house destroyed by bushfires on the outskirts of the town of Bargo, near Sydney, Australia on December 21, 2019. The town was hit with a catastrophic fire danger warning as fires turned several nearby homes to ashes. The New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian declared a state of emergency that same week.

  • A kangaroo searches for food after wildfires in November (Imago Images/AAP/J. Piper)

    Bushfires ravage Australia

    Animals caught in the flames

    A kangaroo that survived the bushfire in Wollemi National Park in Sydney grazes for food in November 2019. The fires have not only sparked concern over human well-being, but have also created worries over the survival of endangered and vulnerable animals. The fires have devastated local wildlife, and a third of the koalas in the most fire-hit region are estimated to have been killed.


Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

lc/se (AFP, dpa)

DW recommends

Australian wildfires claim more lives on New Year's Day

Experts have warned the death toll is expected to rise as bushfires continue to engulf the southeast coastal region of the country. Tourists have been told to leave the area. Smoke has reached as far as New Zealand. (01.01.2020)  

Australia: My country is burning

Fires are nothing new for Australia. But the blazes engulfing the country have now reached new dimensions and the country's leaders continue to dismiss climate change. For DW's Ben Fajzullin it's personal. (31.12.2019)  

Australia: Fires worsen and reach Melbourne suburbs

Residents of three Melbourne suburbs were told it was too late to leave. A volunteer firefighter in the eastern state of New South Wales also died Monday amid the blazes. (30.12.2019)  

Oceans play role in Australian bushfires drama, say experts

Australia's dry and hot weather, coupled with ocean heat waves, could last for months. Meteorologists' forecasts don't bode well for battling bushfires across Australia. (31.12.2019)  

Australia: Thousands trapped on beach as fires approach

Thousands of people have evacuated to a beach in southeast Australia as raging fires encircled communities and cut off roads. A firefighter was killed when a "fire tornado" lifted a fire truck into the air. (31.12.2019)  

Australia: Thirsty koala stops cyclist to take a drink amid heatwave

Australia's cuddliest marsupials are suffering from the continent's extreme weather, with over 2,000 dying from heat and dehydration. One koala found a solution, stopping some cyclists to sip from their water bottle. (28.12.2019)  

Bushfires ravage Australia

Australia is grappling with its worst bushfire season to date. The nation has been forced to reckon with a rising death toll, mass evacuations and suffering animal populations. (02.01.2020)  

WWW links

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.  

Audios and videos on the topic

New year brings Australia threat of more fatal wildfires  

Tourists in Australia's Mallacoota trapped by fire  

Related content

Buschbrände in Australien

Tourists in Australia's Mallacoota trapped by fire 31.12.2019

Thousands of tourists and locals are being held hostage by a raging wildfire in the Australian town of Mallacoota. It's too late to leave, so all they can do is wait along the beach for help to come.

Australien Tote und Vermisste bei verheerenden Buschbränden

Australian wildfires claim more lives on New Year's Day 01.01.2020

Experts have warned the death toll is expected to rise as bushfires continue to engulf the southeast coastal region of the country. Tourists have been told to leave the area. Smoke has reached as far as New Zealand.

Australien Waldbrände | Südwesten von Sydney

Australia: Fires worsen and reach Melbourne suburbs 30.12.2019

Residents of three Melbourne suburbs were told it was too late to leave. A volunteer firefighter in the eastern state of New South Wales also died Monday amid the blazes.

Advertisement