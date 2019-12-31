Australian navy ship reaches bushfire-hit Mallacoota as tourists flee vast stretch of coast

The HMAS Choules arrived with relief supplies for thousands of residents and tourists who had been stranded since New Year's Eve. Tourists have been asked to leave a vast stretch of coast ahead of worsening conditions.
An Australian navy ship made it to the coastal town of Mallacoota in Victoria to rescue thousands of people trapped by fires on Thursday.
Navy ship HMAS Choules arrived to bring food, water and medical supplies to residents and tourists who had been cut off from normal supply routes since New Year's Eve. The ship also has the capacity to evacuate up to 1,000 people at a time.
More than 4,000 people were stranded since they had to flee to the beach to take refuge from the fires. Tourists and residents alike spent two nights without electricity or telecommunications, until authorities declared some roads safe to use.
However, local officials have said that it could be days or weeks before all of the roads out of Mallacoota were cleared for use so that people can leave.
As the ship only has a capacity of 1,000, immediate evacuation won't be possible for all of the people stranded in the small coast town.
Visitors ordered to leave
All tourists and non-residents were advised to get out of the fire zones in preparation for an extreme heatwave that is set to hit the region on Saturday, with temperatures forecast to reach 40 degrees Celsius (194 degrees Fahrenheit).
The Rural Fire Service announced a "tourist leave zone," spanning 240 kilometers (149 miles) from New South Wales to Victoria. New South Wales Transport Minister Andrew Constance called the mass flight out of the area "largest evacuation of people out of the region ever," as thousands of tourists have been given 48 hours to depart.
However, while the navy ship was able to reach Mallacoota, there were still rural communities that officials have not been able to access.
This bushfire season, one of the worst on record for Australia, has seen more than 1,300 homes and 5.5 million hectares (13.5 million acres) turned to ashes across several states.
At least 18 people have died since the fires began in August of last year, with dozens still missing.
lc/se (AFP, dpa)
