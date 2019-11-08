Australian bushfires turn deadly, destroy dozens of homes

One person was found dead and at least 100 homes were destroyed as bushfires raged across eastern Australia, authorities said on Saturday.

The New South Wales Rural Fire Service (NWS RFS) said that the remains of a person were found in a vehicle. Two other people are unaccounted for.

Fire services in the affected area are on high alert, according to NWS RFS commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons.

"I'm expecting to see those alert levels change throughout the day, probably worsen, more likely than not, as the afternoon winds pick up and the fire behavior spreads a little more," Fitzsimmons said on Saturday.

Seventy fires are burning across the state of New South Wales

How many fires are blazing?

A record number of emergency warnings have been issued this week. Parts of the country are facing the worst drought in living memory.

Around three dozen people have been injured overall as a result of the fires, including 19 firefighters.

Seventy fires are burning across the state of New South Wales, with six described as being at emergency levels. At the peak of the blaze on Friday night, 17 emergency level fires were burning.

Further north, in Queensland, thousands of people spent the night in temporary evacuation centers.

ed/dr (Reuters, AP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.