 Australian bushfires: Lewis Hamilton, fellow sports stars donate to victims | News | DW | 09.01.2020

News

Australian bushfires: Lewis Hamilton, fellow sports stars donate to victims

Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton is pledging $500,000 to help the victims of Australia's bushfire crisis. He's one of dozens of sports stars and celebrities to step up.

Lewis Hamilton

British racing driver Lewis Hamilton announced Thursday he was donating $500,000 (€450,000) to "support the animals, wildlife volunteers and rural fire services" affected by Australia's bushfires.

"It breaks my heart to see the devastation the Australian bushfires are causing to people and animals across the country," Hamilton wrote on Twitter. "If you are able to, and you haven't already then you can donate too."

The unprecedented blazes have killed 26 people, destroyed 2,000 properties and burnt through some 8 million hectares. An estimated 1 billion animals have also lost their lives.

"My love of animals is no secret and I can't help but grieve for the defenseless animals thought to have died so far, pushing certain species closer to extinction," the six-time F1 world champion said, alongside a video of a koala being rescued from the flames.

Climate change and F1

Scientists say climate change has helped fuel the catastrophic blazes in Australia, where the 2020 F1 season is set to begin in March with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

Read moreSmoke from Australia fires reaches South America

Hamilton has become quite a vocal lobbyist on climate change of late, having gone vegan, launched his own plant-free burger range, and having sold his private jet last summer. Critics, however, point out that his sport isn't exactly known for being eco-friendly.

Despite plans to make F1 carbon neutral by 2030, it's still a sport that involves flying teams around the world to burn fuel on the racetrack.

Watch video 01:54

Australia’s national catastrophe rages on

Celebrities send in pledges

Hamilton is one of dozens of sports stars and celebrities to have made pledges to support firefighting efforts. Fellow F1 driver, Australia's Daniel Ricciardo, has also said he plans to auction his race suit and donate the proceeds to bushfire victims. 

"My thoughts are with everyone who is suffering right now, and yes, it's time for us to act," he said on Instagram.

Read moreClimate change and deforestation increase the global fire risk

Nine Australians in the American NBA basketball league have offered $750,000 in donations to help their home country, while Australian tennis players Ashleigh Barty and Nick Kyrgios, as well as Australia's cricket team, have also pledged money. 

In recent days other prominent Australians have made sizeable contributions, including actors Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, Chris Hemsworth and singer Kylie Minogue. Elton John and Pink have also pledged donations.

  • Buschbrände in Australien (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Davey)

    Bushfires ravage Australia

    Widespread devastation

    Massive bushfires have devastated Australia as the blazes continue to rage across the country. Since the start of one of the worst fire seasons on record, more than 1,800 homes have been burned, tens of thousands of people evacuated, and at least 25 killed. Here, a photographer reacts to seeing the burnt-out remains of a relative's home in Quaama, New South Wales.

  • Australien Tote und Vermisste bei verheerenden Buschbränden (AP/Twitter@NSWRFS)

    Bushfires ravage Australia

    Battling the blazes

    Firefighters protect homes around Charmhaven, New South Wales, on December 30. Wildfires burning across four Australian states that day destroyed hundreds of properties and caused multiple fatalities. A volunteer firefighter was killed and three others were injured after strong winds pushed a fire truck over.

  • Red skies in Mallacoota (picture-alliance/dpa/AP/TWITTER/@brendanh_Au)

    Bushfires ravage Australia

    Red skies

    A person stands in protective gear as nearby bushfires turn the sky red in Mallacoota, Victoria. Thousands of people in the coastal region were told to evacuate over the New Year period, while the Country Fire Authority later issued an ominous warning to residents still in the area that it was "too late to leave." Some 4,000 people spent New Year's Eve on the beach to avoid the flames.

  • An air tanker drops fire retardant over the Gospers Mountain fire in November 2019 (Reuters/AAP/D. Lewins)

    Bushfires ravage Australia

    Bright efforts

    An air tanker drops fire retardant over the Gospers Mountain fire near Colo Heights, northwest of Sydney, Australia on November 15, 2019. The Gospers Mountain fire originated in the Wollemi National Park, and came close to merging with other major fires in the area. The first tore apart the Blue Mountains, a popular tourist area, burning more than 64,000 hectares (158,147 acres) of land.

  • A burnt bicycle lies on the ground in front of a house destroyed by bushfires (Getty Images/D. Gay)

    Bushfires ravage Australia

    Quick escape

    A burnt bicycle lies on the ground in front of a house destroyed by bushfires on the outskirts of the town of Bargo, near Sydney, on December 21, 2019. The town was hit with a catastrophic fire danger warning as fires turned several nearby homes to ashes. The New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian declared a state of emergency that same week.

  • A kangaroo searches for food after wildfires in November (Imago Images/AAP/J. Piper)

    Bushfires ravage Australia

    Animals caught in the flames

    A kangaroo that survived the bushfire in Wollemi National Park in Sydney grazes for food in November 2019. The fires have not only sparked concern over human well-being, but have also created worries over the survival of endangered and vulnerable animals. The fires have devastated local wildlife, and a third of the koalas in the most fire-hit region are estimated to have been killed.

  • Houses gutted by bushfires in Mogo Village, NSW (Getty Images/AFP/S. Khan)

    Bushfires ravage Australia

    Economic toll

    The Insurance Council of Australia said on January 7 that the bushfires have caused at least US$485 million (€435 million) in damage and that number was likely to rise. Separately, authorities warned of looters in towns where people have evacuated and scammers taking advantage of fundraisers for relief efforts.

  • Waldbrände / Buschbrände in Australien (Imago/B. Xuefei)

    Bushfires ravage Australia

    Area the size of South Korea razed

    As of early January, more than 10.3 million hectares (25.5 million acres), or an area the size of South Korea, have been devastated in weeks of bushfires. More than 170 fires continue to burn in Victoria state and New South Wales.

  • A satellite image of smoke from Australia drifting over South America (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)

    Bushfires ravage Australia

    Smoke across oceans

    Smoke from Australia drifted across the Pacific and reached South America, the UN World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on January 7. On January 2, the EU Copernicus program recorded the highest concentrations of atmospheric carbon monoxide in the world over the "clean" South Pacific Ocean stemming from the fires in Australia.


nm/dr (Reuters, AFP)

