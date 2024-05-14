Australian army whistleblower sentenced to prison

Australian army whistleblower sentenced to prisonMay 14, 2024
A court in the Australian capital, Canberra, on Tuesday sentenced former army lawyer David McBride to almost six years in prison for leaking classified information to journalists.
The 60-year-old had shared with the media documents that exposed allegations that Australian special forces had committed war crimes in Afghanistan.
McBride pleaded guilty to three charges, including theft. He was sentenced to five years and six months in prison.
His lawyers said he planned to launch an appeal against the sentence.
More to follow...
fb/rm (AP, Reuters)