 Australia: World′s oldest rainforest given back to indigenous group | News | DW | 29.09.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Australia: World's oldest rainforest given back to indigenous group

Daintree Rainforest is part of a bigger agreement to hand back land to its original owners. The rainforest is thought to be at least 130 million years old.

A stream in Daintree national park

Daintree national park is in northern Queensland

The Australian state of Queensland announced on Wednesday that it has passed ownership of the Daintree rainforest back to its Indigenous caretakers, the Eastern Kuku Yalanji people.

The forest is thought to be the world's oldest jungle and has been growing for some 10 million years.

"The Eastern Kuku Yalanji people's culture is one of the world's oldest living cultures and agreement recognizes their right to own and manage their country, to protect their culture, and to share it with visitors as they become leaders in the tourism industry," read a statement from Queensland Environment Minister Meaghan Scanlon. There will be a joint period of management before the full handover, she said.

Chrissy Grant, a representative for the Eastern Kuku Yalanji, said the deal involved four years of negotiations. 

The first of four handovers

The area in the northeastern region of the country comprises some 160,000 hectares (395,000 acres) of land, which have been threatened by climate change and by logging, despite being listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site since the 1980s.

Although the move is the first of its kind for Queensland, Daintree is just the first of four national parks set to be handed back to indigenous hands in an agreement with the state government signed on Wednesday.

In other parts of Australia, such agreements have already been made. The world-famous Uluru national park in the country's Northern Territory, for example, has been back under the ownership of the Pitjantjatjara people since 1985.

es/rc (AP, Reuters)

DW recommends

Global rainforest destruction saw a surge in 2020, study finds

An area of untouched rainforest the size of the Netherlands was chopped down or burned last year. The latest data paints a grim picture for what was meant to be a "landmark" year in the fight against deforestation.  

Protecting our forests - A vital ecosystem under threat

Forests are often called the “earth’s green lung,” because they store CO2 and produce oxygen, thus helping to regulate the climate. But what happens if our forests disappear and what can we do to help protect them?  

Rainforest Radio - The Women Broadcasters Fighting Exploitation

In the fight to save their homeland, three brave Ecuadorian women are taking to the airwaves. Their small radio station has become a bastion in the struggle against exploitation of the rainforest.  

Advertisement