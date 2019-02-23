Australia: Van that plowed into police cars found full of crystal meth

A man driving a van loaded with methylamphetamine with a street value of AU$200 million dollars ($140 million) as crystal meth was arrested after he crashed into two patrol cars in front of a police station in Sydney, police said Tuesday.

Police spokesman Glyn Baker described the incident as "one of the easiest drug busts” New South Wales police ever had.

"This man has certainly had a very, very bad day. Crashing into a police vehicle with that amount of drugs on board is somewhat unheard of — it's an exceptional set of circumstances," he said.

Police located and stopped the van within around an hour of the incident, which was captured on CCTV.

One patrol car was totalled. Nobody was injured.

The driver, a 28-year-old man, was arrested and charged with large commercial drug supply and negligent driving.

Australians consume an estimated 9.6 tons of methylamphetamine per year, making it the most widely consumed illicit drug after cannabis.

According to government health figures, 6.3% of those aged 14 years and over have used the highly addictive drug one or more times in their life and 1.4% in the past year.

