Australia unveils laws to make Google, Facebook pay for news

The Australian government on Wednesday introduced to parliament legislation to force tech giants Google and Facebook to pay news organizations for journalism.

The laws "will address the bargaining power imbalance between news media businesses and digital platforms," Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said in a statement.

The draft legislation, officially named the News Media and Digital Platforms Mandatory Bargaining Code, will "ensure that news media businesses are fairly remunerated for the content they generate, helping to sustain public interest journalism in Australia," Frydenberg said.

"It's designed to level the playing field and to ensure a sustainable and viable Australian media landscape," he said.

What is the draft law about?

Under the code, tech giants will be encouraged to negotiate with major media firms in Australia, including public broadcasters, over the price they would pay to access their news.

If they are unable to reach an agreement, an independent arbitrator would be appointed to make a binding decision. Digital platforms could face fines up to Aus$10 million (€6.13 million, $7.4 million) in case they do not comply with the decision.

The government had initially planned to exclude state-funded media, Australian news Corp. and Special Broadcasting Service from being compensated by the tech companies. But under the latest draft laws, those broadcasters will be paid like commercial media businesses.

The draft legislation will initially apply to Facebook NewsFeed and Google Search, but will be expanded to include other digital platforms as well "if there is sufficient evidence to establish that they give rise to a bargaining power imbalance," Frydenberg said.

He said that Google was taking 53% of online advertising dollars and Facebook took a 23% share.

A 'world first' reform

Speaking to reporters in Canberra on Tuesday, Frydenberg called the legislation "a huge reform."

"This is a world first. And the world is watching what happens here in Australia," he said. "This is comprehensive legislation that has gone further than any comparable jurisdiction in the world."

