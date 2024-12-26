Australia: Two dead in Sydney-Hobart yacht race

The sailors died in separate incidents. Both were struck by the booms of their yachts.

Two sailors have died in separate incidents in the treacherous Sydney to Hobart bluewater classic, race organizers in Australia said on Friday.

Both crew members were hit by booms as the yachts were making their way south along the New South Wales coast after setting off from Sydney Harbor in the race that traditionally gets underway on Boxing Day every year.

Other crew tried to revive them, but were unsuccessful.

Event organizers identified Flying Fish Arctos and Bowline as the boats involved.

"As these incidents are being dealt with by the Water Police and all family members are yet to be contacted, we cannot provide further details at this stage," the organizers said in a statement.

The Sydney Hobart Yacht Race is an annual yacht racing event hosted by the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia, starting in Sydney, New South Wales, on Boxing Day and finishing in Hobart, Tasmania.

Weather is a critical factor in the race, first held in 1945, with winds and conditions often changing rapidly.

Six men died, five boats sank and 55 sailors were rescued in 1998, when a deep depression exploded over the fleet in the Bass Strait.

jsi, ftm/msh (AFP, dpa, SID, Reuters, AP)