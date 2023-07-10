Australia to send surveillance planes to Germany

Australia is set to deploy surveillance aircraft to Germany to guide and protect an external support hub for Ukraine. Canberra also agreed a deal to export Australian-made German combat vehicles back to Germany.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday said Royal Australian Air Force surveillance aircraft would be deployed to Germany to support Ukraine.

Albanese said the planes, which will not enter Ukrainian, Russian, or Belarusian airspace, should help ensure the flow of military and humanitarian assistance to the country.

What we know about the planes

At a press conference in Berlin with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Albanese said the deployment of the E-7A Wedgetail aircraft for six months would include up to 100 Australian ground crew and support personnel.

Wedgetails have long-range surveillance radar and data communications that provides a comprehensive view of the battlespace and enhances situational awareness.

The planes can act as command and control platforms, capable of coordinating and directing the operations of friendly forces.

"This contribution is very significant, both for what it will do but also for what it symbolizes, which is Australia's commitment to doing what we can to provide the appropriate resources" that will maximize the country's support for Ukraine.

The aircraft was among those used in the search for debris from the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370.

German vehicles for Germany

While in Berlin, the Australian prime minister also attended the signing of an in-principle agreement to deliver more than 100 Australian-made Boxer armed carriers to Germany.

The agreement, one of Canberra's largest defense export deals worth over $1 billion (€910 million) to the Australian economy, will see German military technology being exported back to Germany.

It comes as the war in Ukraine forces European nations to replenish their military equipment stockpiles.

The German defense contractor Rheinmetall started manufacturing the combat reconnaissance vehicle in northeastern Queensland in March this year.

Albanese is set to join NATO leaders at a summit in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, to which Australia has been invited as one of the alliance's Indo-Pacific Four partners alongside Japan, New Zealand, and South Korea.

rc/ab (dpa, Reuters)