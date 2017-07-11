Australia to pay reparations to Indigenous 'Stolen Generation' survivors

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a reparations fund of AUD$380 million (Є237 million, $280 million) among other measures on Thursday for members of the country's Indigenous population, including reparations for children who were forcibly removed from their families.

"What happened is a shameful chapter in our national story," Morrison told parliament about the so-called "Stolen Generation." This is the first such compensation of its kind in Australia.

The controversy over Australia Day January 26 January 26 is Australia's national day. It marks the arrival of the First Fleet of British ships at Port Jackson in Sydney in 1788. The Australian government describes Australia Day as a day to "celebrate all the things we love about Australia." But for many Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, January 26 marks the beginning of the loss of their culture, people and land.

The controversy over Australia Day 'Invasion Day' The movement to change the date of Australia Day is continually growing in Australia. This year, tens of thousands of people attended rallies across the country in support of Indigenous Australians and to call on the government to change the date. January 26 is often referred to as Invasion Day or Survival Day by Indigenous people and those who support moving Australia Day to a different day.

The controversy over Australia Day Citizenship ceremonies January 26 is also the day that thousands of people across the country become Australian citizens. The biggest ceremony was held in the city of Parramatta in Sydney, with 1,450 people. New citizen James Golestani, 52, told Australian broadcaster SBS that he came from Iran and is of Persian ethnicity. "I feel really, really on top of the world. All of my dreams came true today," Golestani said.

The controversy over Australia Day 'Change the date' A number of councils had their power to hold citizenship ceremonies revoked in 2019, after they voted to change the January 26 date for their citizenship ceremonies out of respect for Indigenous Australians. This led Prime Minister Scott Morrison to devise an Australia Day plan that would oblige all councils across Australia to hold citizenship ceremonies on January 26 from the year 2020.

The controversy over Australia Day Alternative dates A number of alternative dates have been put forward as replacements for January 26. One is May 27, the date in 1967 that Australia held a referendum to include Indigenous Australians in the census. March 12 is another, on this date in 1913, Australia's capital city Canberra was officially named. A popular one is also May 8, due to it sounding similar to one of Australia's most used words — "mate." Author: Louisa Wright



The announcement came months after 800 Indigenous survivors filed a class-action lawsuit against the federal government. Under the new "Closing the Gap" plan, the Australian government has announced a series of measures to improve education, life expectancy, preservation of languages and other issues, reported The Sydney Morning Herald.

"The Closing the Gap partnership reflects a new model of working together, where all governments work with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander stakeholders with an increased level of accountability, transparency and responsibility between all parties," tweeted Indigenous Australians Minister Ken Wyatt.

Reparations for forced removal

Eligible survivors will receive a one-off payment of $75,000 for the harm caused by their forced removal, with an additional $7,000 for their healing. This compensation is the biggest component of the package aimed at improving living standards for the Indigenous people.

"It will never replace growing up with family, you can never replace that. I hope this will give some relief to the survivors of the Stolen Generations," Pat Turner, the Northern Territory-based Indigenous chief executive officer of the National Aboriginal Community-Controlled Health Organisation told the AP news agency.

The reparation covers people who were under 18 and taken away from their families during 1910 to the 1970s from the Australian Capital Territory and Northern Territory, and the Jervis Bay territory near New South Wales.

In 2008, then-Prime Minister Kevin Rudd had issued an apology to the members of the stolen generation. "The injustices of the past must never happen again," he said.

Australia's Indigenous people are at the bottom of most of the nation's social and economic indicators. They make up for 3% of the population and have poorer health, lower life expectancy, and lower education levels compared to other ethnic groups.

tg/sms (AFP, Reuters)