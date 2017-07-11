Australia to pay reparations to Indigenous 'Stolen Generation' survivors

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Australia will pay reparations to Indigenous children who were forcibly taken away from their families in the 1900s. A series of other measures were announced for closing the gap for the "Stolen Generation."
Reparations were one of several steps announced to improve the lives of Australia's Indigenous people
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a reparations fund of AUD $380 million (Є237 million, $280 million) among other measures on Thursday for members of the country's Indigenous population, including reparations for children who were forcibly removed from their families.
"What happened is a shameful chapter in our national story," Morrison told parliament about the so-called "Stolen Generation." This is the first such compensation of its kind in Australia.
The announcement came months after 800 Indigenous survivors filed a class-action lawsuit against the federal government. Under the new "Closing the Gap" plan, the Australian government has announced a series of measures to improve education, life expectancy, preservation of languages and other issues, reported The Sydney Morning Herald.
"The Closing the Gap partnership reflects a new model of working together, where all governments work with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander stakeholders with an increased level of accountability, transparency and responsibility between all parties," tweeted Indigenous Australians Minister Ken Wyatt.
Eligible survivors will receive a one-off payment of $75,000 for the harm caused by their forced removal, with an additional $7,000 for their healing.
The reparation covers people who were under 18 and taken away from their families during 1910 to the 1970s from the Australian Capital Territory and Northern Territory, and the Jervis Bay territory near New South Wales.
In 2008, then-Prime Minister Kevin Rudd had issued an apology to the members of the stolen generation. "The injustices of the past must never happen again," he said.
Australia's Indigenous people are at the bottom of most of the nation's social and economic indicators, and their life expectancy is eight years shorter than average.
