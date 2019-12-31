Australia to launch forced evacuations due to fires

Thousands of tourists were told to leave fire zones on Australia's east coast as rescuers braced for a new heat wave. New South Wales declared a state or emergency that would allow officials to forcibly evacuate people.
Thousands of people were attempting to flee the bushfires threatening a popular tourist area on Australia's east coast on Thursday.
The authorities of New South Wales (NSW) ordered all tourists and non-residents to leave the fire zone which includes the resort town of Batemans Bay and stretches 250-kilometer (155-mile) to the border with Australian state of Victoria. NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian also declared a seven-day state of emergency that would allow the authorities to forcibly remove people from areas threatened by fires.
Berejiklian said the state of emergency would go into effect on Friday ahead of another heat surge expected a day later.
"We don't take these decisions lightly but we also want to make sure we're taking every single precaution to be prepared for what could be a horrible day on Saturday," she told reporters.
NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance called the mass flight out of the area "the largest evacuation of people out of the region ever." Traffic jams were reported on the main highway out of Batemans Bay, with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrision urging people in need and those stuck in traffic to "be patient ... help will arrive."
Navy ship reaches beach evacuees
Wildfires have been raging across Australia for months, killing at least 17 people according to a death toll provided by the AP news agency. On Thursday, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said there were "significant fears" for another 17 people who remain missing after devastating fires in his state.
Nationwide, the fires scorched some 5.36 million hectares (1.3 billion acres) and destroyed 1,400 homes.
Also on Thursday, an Australian navy ship made it to the coastal town of Mallacoota in Victoria to rescue thousands of people trapped on a local beach.
Navy ship HMAS Choules arrived to bring food, water and medical supplies to residents and tourists who had been cut off from normal supply routes since New Year's Eve. The ship also has the capacity to evacuate up to 1,000 people at a time.
More than 4,000 people were stranded since they had to flee to the beach to take refuge from the fires. Tourists and residents alike spent two nights without electricity or telecommunications, until authorities declared some roads safe to use.
However, local officials have said that it could be days or weeks before all of the roads out of Mallacoota were cleared for use so that people can leave.
As the ship only has a capacity of 1,000, immediate evacuation won't be possible for all of the people stranded in the small coast town. There also remain rural communites that the vessel would not be able to reach.
