 Australia to cull 10,000 camels with snipers amid draught concerns | News | DW | 09.01.2020

News

Australia to cull 10,000 camels with snipers amid draught concerns

Snipers in helicopters took to the skies as part of a bid to curb "extremely large" herds of camels in South Australia. An ongoing draught has driven the animals closer to towns, threatening water supplies for locals.

Wild camels pictured in Australia (Imago Images/blickwinkel)

Authorities began a mass cull of camels in the state of South Australia on Thursday as the animals threaten water and food supplies for indigenous communities.

The five-day cull is taking place in the Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara (APY) Lands — an area in the state of South Australia that is home to around 2,300 indigenous people.

An ongoing drought has forced "extremely large" herds of camels to search for food and water closer to rural towns, threatening local drinking water supplies and damaging infrastructure.

As a result, "up to 10,000 camels will be destroyed in accordance with the highest standards of animal welfare," the APY Lands executive committee said in a statement.

Street signs in Australia warning drivers about camels, kangaroos and wombats (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/U. Preuss)

The large camel herds also pose a danger for drivers

The state's environment department is assisting with the cull, which involves the use of "aerial shooters" or trained snipers in helicopters.

Some 1,500 camels were killed on the first day of the cull on Thursday, Richard King, the general manager for APY Lands, told news agency DPA.

Read more: My Australian paradise lost

Desperation amid drought

Extreme heat and an ongoing drought have exasperated the problem, with many dying of thirst or trampling each other to death in the rush to reach water.

"In some cases dead animals have contaminated important water sources and cultural sites," a spokesperson for South Australia's environment department said.

Australia experienced its warmest and driest year on record in 2019, the country's weather bureau announced on Thursday.

Read more: Wildfires: Climate change and deforestation increase the global risk

Watch video 01:36

Milking Australian camels for money

The news also comes amid ongoing deadly bushfires in the country that have burned through millions of acres of land, damaged homes, and killed at least 27 people this season.

Camels are not native to Australia and have no natural predators. They were first brought to the continent in the mid-1800s to aid in exploration.

Australia is now believed to have the largest wild camel population in the world, with officials estimating up to 1 million camels are currently roaming the country's inland deserts.

rs/stb   (AFP, dpa)

  • Buschbrände in Australien (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Davey)

    Bushfires ravage Australia

    Widespread devastation

    Massive bushfires have devastated Australia as the blazes continue to rage across the country. Since the start of one of the worst fire seasons on record, more than 1,800 homes have been burned, tens of thousands of people evacuated, and at least 25 killed. Here, a photographer reacts to seeing the burnt-out remains of a relative's home in Quaama, New South Wales.

  • Australien Tote und Vermisste bei verheerenden Buschbränden (AP/Twitter@NSWRFS)

    Bushfires ravage Australia

    Battling the blazes

    Firefighters protect homes around Charmhaven, New South Wales, on December 30. Wildfires burning across four Australian states that day destroyed hundreds of properties and caused multiple fatalities. A volunteer firefighter was killed and three others were injured after strong winds pushed a fire truck over.

  • Red skies in Mallacoota (picture-alliance/dpa/AP/TWITTER/@brendanh_Au)

    Bushfires ravage Australia

    Red skies

    A person stands in protective gear as nearby bushfires turn the sky red in Mallacoota, Victoria. Thousands of people in the coastal region were told to evacuate over the New Year period, while the Country Fire Authority later issued an ominous warning to residents still in the area that it was "too late to leave." Some 4,000 people spent New Year's Eve on the beach to avoid the flames.

  • An air tanker drops fire retardant over the Gospers Mountain fire in November 2019 (Reuters/AAP/D. Lewins)

    Bushfires ravage Australia

    Bright efforts

    An air tanker drops fire retardant over the Gospers Mountain fire near Colo Heights, northwest of Sydney, Australia on November 15, 2019. The Gospers Mountain fire originated in the Wollemi National Park, and came close to merging with other major fires in the area. The first tore apart the Blue Mountains, a popular tourist area, burning more than 64,000 hectares (158,147 acres) of land.

  • A burnt bicycle lies on the ground in front of a house destroyed by bushfires (Getty Images/D. Gay)

    Bushfires ravage Australia

    Quick escape

    A burnt bicycle lies on the ground in front of a house destroyed by bushfires on the outskirts of the town of Bargo, near Sydney, on December 21, 2019. The town was hit with a catastrophic fire danger warning as fires turned several nearby homes to ashes. The New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian declared a state of emergency that same week.

  • A kangaroo searches for food after wildfires in November (Imago Images/AAP/J. Piper)

    Bushfires ravage Australia

    Animals caught in the flames

    A kangaroo that survived the bushfire in Wollemi National Park in Sydney grazes for food in November 2019. The fires have not only sparked concern over human well-being, but have also created worries over the survival of endangered and vulnerable animals. The fires have devastated local wildlife, and a third of the koalas in the most fire-hit region are estimated to have been killed.

  • Houses gutted by bushfires in Mogo Village, NSW (Getty Images/AFP/S. Khan)

    Bushfires ravage Australia

    Economic toll

    The Insurance Council of Australia said on January 7 that the bushfires have caused at least US$485 million (€435 million) in damage and that number was likely to rise. Separately, authorities warned of looters in towns where people have evacuated and scammers taking advantage of fundraisers for relief efforts.

  • Waldbrände / Buschbrände in Australien (Imago/B. Xuefei)

    Bushfires ravage Australia

    Area the size of South Korea razed

    As of early January, more than 10.3 million hectares (25.5 million acres), or an area the size of South Korea, have been devastated in weeks of bushfires. More than 170 fires continue to burn in Victoria state and New South Wales.

  • A satellite image of smoke from Australia drifting over South America (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)

    Bushfires ravage Australia

    Smoke across oceans

    Smoke from Australia drifted across the Pacific and reached South America, the UN World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on January 7. On January 2, the EU Copernicus program recorded the highest concentrations of atmospheric carbon monoxide in the world over the "clean" South Pacific Ocean stemming from the fires in Australia.


