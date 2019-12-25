 Australia: Thirsty koala stops cyclist to take a drink amid heatwave | News | DW | 28.12.2019

News

Australia: Thirsty koala stops cyclist to take a drink amid heatwave

Australia's cuddliest marsupials are suffering from the continent's extreme weather, with over 2,000 dying from heat and dehydration. One koala found a solution, stopping two cyclists to sip from their water bottle.

Koala takes a drink from a water bottle

Firefighters have been battling to rescue the marsupials for weeks amid devastating bushfires

A thirsty koala, suffering from soaring temperatures in South Australia, was helped out by a group of cyclists who stopped to offer it a drink from their water bottle.

A video posted on Instagram by cyclist Anna Heusler shows the desperate marsupial climbing onto the frame of a bicycle of one of the cyclists to get a better sip.

The cyclists, who were riding towards Adelaide in 40°C (104°F) heat, spotted the koala as they came around a bend on the road. "Naturally, we stopped because we were going to help relocate him off the road," one of the cyclists, Anna Heusler told Australia's 7 News,reported in the New Zealand Herald.

"I stopped on my bike and he walked right up to me, quite quickly for a koala, and as I was giving him a drink from all our water bottles, he actually climbed up onto my bike.

"None of us have ever seen anything like it."

  • A wildfire burns a tree in Australia's NSW province

    In pictures: Australia 'mega fire' blankets Sydney with smoke

    More than just a bushfire

    Several bushfires have combined to form what is being called a 'mega fire' in a national park forest north of Australia's biggest city, Sydney. Firefighters warned late Friday that they are struggling to contain the blaze, which continues to burn across at least 300,000 hectares (741,000 acres) of land and has spewed smoke and haze over the city.

  • People in Sydney, Australia wear masks

    In pictures: Australia 'mega fire' blankets Sydney with smoke

    Sydney can't breathe

    Outdoor sports have been canceled and health authorities in the state of New South Wales (NSW) reported a spike in respiratory illness as smoke from the fires blanketed Sydney. Public health experts are warning people in fire-affected areas to prepare for a prolonged period of poor air quality.

  • A firefighter faces a wildfire north of Sydney

    In pictures: Australia 'mega fire' blankets Sydney with smoke

    Bushfire could burn 'for weeks'

    The NSW Rural Fire Service said firefighters can do little more than try to get residents out of the way, protect property and wait for dry and windy conditions to subside before they can begin containing the fires. An official warned that, without "flooding rain," the mega fire could burn for weeks. A 3-month-long drought has turned eastern Australia into a tinderbox.

  • A wild fire burns near property in Australia

    In pictures: Australia 'mega fire' blankets Sydney with smoke

    Struggling to protect property

    Fires have threatened properties, including in Werombi, south-west of Sydney. The Rural Fire Service said Friday that more than 680 homes have been destroyed and 250 others have been damaged by bushfires in the state since early October.

  • A firefighter sprays water on coals

    In pictures: Australia 'mega fire' blankets Sydney with smoke

    An endless battle

    On Saturday, an estimated 2,800 firefighters were struggling to extinguish more than 100 wildfires across NSW. The closest wildfire to Sydney is burning 75 kilometers (46 miles) northwest of the city center.

  • A satellite image of fires in Australia

    In pictures: Australia 'mega fire' blankets Sydney with smoke

    A tough summer ahead

    Smoke from the fires can be seen from space. Wildfires are common in Australia's summer, which begins in December. This year, however, the fires started in October, driven by persistent high temperatures and dry winds. In the coming days, temperatures in NSW are forecast to crack 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit), and meteorologists say no meaningful rainfall is expected until late January.


Koalas suffering in heatwave

The pictures are heartwarming, but the incident also shows At least 2,000 koalas died in devastating and widespread bushfires across South Australia and the east coast of the continent, a parliamentary inquiry heard earlier in December.

The animals died either in bushfires or from starvation and dehydration afterwards, North East Forest Alliance president and ecologist Dailan Pugh told the inquiry.

Director of the Total Environment Centre Jeff Angel warned that the survival of koalas was at emergency level due to the bushfires, which have caused loss of habitat and continually burning forests. "We urge the government to do more, and quickly," Angel told News Ltd on Saturday.

The assessment of Australia's koalas comes as its government drew criticism for a badly-timed tourism campaign costing Aus$15 million ($10.5 million, €9.4 million). The campaign depicts scenes of cuddly koalas and blue skies — in stark contrast to current images of Australia's inferno-like conditions making media headlines.

