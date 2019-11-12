Australia: Smoke engulfs Sydney, as bushfires spread south

Authorities have advised Sydney schoolchildren and residents with respiratory or heart problems to stay indoors. The smog covering the city has caused air pollution levels to rise 10 times higher than normal.
Australia's largest city was enveloped by smog and poor air qualityon Thursday, as high temperatures and strong winds kept bushfires raging in the north of the country. Sydney's iconic skyline was blurred and barely visible, due to the smog.
More than 110 fires are still burning in the worst-hit part of the country, the state of New South Wales.
Warnings issued
What caused the fires?
Fires are common in Australia's summer, but this year has been particularly unusual. A combination of factors such as drought, unseasonably hot, dry and windy conditions, have fuelled the bushfires for weeks. The state Queensland has also been affected, while new fires are now developing in South Australia. Even Tasmania, the southernmost point of the country, is now under a severe fire alert.
Read more: Australia's koalas threatened by deforestation and bushfires
Addressing climate change
Speaking of the unprecedented fire season this year, Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison denied that his climate policies were to blame and insisted his government was doing enough to tackle global warming.
"To suggest that with just 1.3% of global emissions that Australia doing something differently — more or less — would have changed the fire outcome this season, I don't think that stands up to any credible scientific evidence at all," Morrison told ABC radio.
The Australian prime minister had faced calls to cut greenhouse gas emissions and to rapidly transition to renewable energy. But the debate is a sensitive one, due to the lucrative nature of the mining sector in Australia.
jcg/rt (Reuters, AP)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
New South Wales Police have detained a 20-year-old on suspicion of starting a blaze. Fires in the region have so far caused more than a million hectares of damage, with no end in sight, according to authorities. (14.11.2019)
Officials advised Sydney residents to stay indoors as parts of Australia's most populous city were covered in smoke from nearby bushfires. Firefighters warned that more hot and windy days were on the way. (19.11.2019)
Authorities have warned people to take precautions and evacuate if needed, as weather conditions continue to fuel devastating bushfires in New South Wales. Over 600 schools have been forced to close across the state. (12.11.2019)
The koala is on the verge of "functional" extinction. To make matters worse, logging, wildfires and drought are becoming more frequent across Australia. A koala hospital is working to find ways to help them survive. (04.11.2019)