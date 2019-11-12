 Australia: Smoke engulfs Sydney, as bushfires spread south | News | DW | 21.11.2019

News

Australia: Smoke engulfs Sydney, as bushfires spread south

Authorities have advised Sydney schoolchildren and residents with respiratory or heart problems to stay indoors. The smog covering the city has caused air pollution levels to rise 10 times higher than normal.

Sydney covered in smoke

Australia's largest city was enveloped by smog and poor air qualityon Thursday, as high temperatures and strong winds kept bushfires raging in the north of the country. Sydney's iconic skyline was blurred and barely visible, due to the smog. 

More than 110 fires are still burning in the worst-hit part of the country, the state of New South Wales.

Warnings issued

  • Authorities advised residents with respiratory problems or heart conditions to stay indoors and seek medical advice, if needed.
  • Health officials also told schools to keep children inside.
  • Air pollution levels in Sydney were nearly 10 times higher than the national standard.
  • Weather experts said the smoke was unlikely to clear for several days, as bushfires continue to burn.

What caused the fires?

Fires are common in Australia's summer, but this year has been particularly unusual. A combination of factors such as drought, unseasonably hot, dry and windy conditions, have fuelled the bushfires for weeks. The state Queensland has also been affected, while new fires are now developing in South Australia. Even Tasmania, the southernmost point of the country, is now under a severe fire alert.

Read more: Australia's koalas threatened by deforestation and bushfires

  • A kangaroo stands in a charred forest.

    Australia's catastrophic bushfires — in pictures

    Wildfire meets wildlife

    A kangaroo stands in a charred forest. Some national parks have been threatened by the bushfires sweeping through eastern Australia. Wildlife authorities report that over 350 koalas burned to death in recent weeks as key habitat went up in flames.

  • A fire truck is seen near a bushfire in Nana Glen

    Australia's catastrophic bushfires — in pictures

    Tough day at work

    Around 3,000 firefighters have been deployed to fight the blaze, with 13 workers injured so far. Queensland Fire and Emergency Services warned that "conditions are now very dangerous and firefighters may soon be unable to prevent the fire advancing. The fire may pose a threat to all lives directly in its path."

  • A fire bombing helicopter works to contain a bushfire

    Australia's catastrophic bushfires — in pictures

    Deadly drought

    A helicopter drops fire retardant on forest flames. Australia is suffering through drought that has brought high temperatures and dry winds. If rain doesn't come soon, authorities warn the fires could burn for weeks to come. Three people have died and over 120 civilians have been injured.

  • Bushfires turn the sky orange in Port Macquarie.

    Australia's catastrophic bushfires — in pictures

    Hotter and faster than ever before

    Bushfires turn the sky orange in Port Macquarie. 150 fires were burning in New South Wales and Queensland on Wednesday. It is "uncharted territory" for fire authorities, who have never battled this many fires simultaneously.

  • A ferry navigates smoke-filled Sydney

    Australia's catastrophic bushfires — in pictures

    'Catastrophic fire danger'

    A ferry navigates smoke-filled Sydney. Authorities issued a "catastrophic fire danger" alert for Australia's most populous city and the surrounding area.

  • A kookaburra perches on a branch in a fire-ravaged forest.

    Australia's catastrophic bushfires — in pictures

    Unprecedented damage

    A kookaburra perches on a branch in a fire-ravaged forest. The blazes have destroyed over 11,000 square kilometers (6,800 square miles) of Australian woodlands.

    Author: Kristie Pladson


Addressing climate change

Speaking of the unprecedented fire season this year, Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison denied that his climate policies were to blame and insisted his government was doing enough to tackle global warming.

"To suggest that with just 1.3% of global emissions that Australia doing something differently — more or less — would have changed the fire outcome this season, I don't think that stands up to any credible scientific evidence at all," Morrison told ABC radio.

The Australian prime minister had faced calls to cut greenhouse gas emissions and to rapidly transition to renewable energy. But the debate is a sensitive one, due to the lucrative nature of the mining sector in Australia.

Watch video 01:39

Australia fires out of control

jcg/rt (Reuters, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

Australia: Police arrest man accused of starting bushfires

Bushfires blanket Sydney in smoke ahead of heat surge

Officials advised Sydney residents to stay indoors as parts of Australia's most populous city were covered in smoke from nearby bushfires. Firefighters warned that more hot and windy days were on the way. (19.11.2019)  

Bushfires blanket Sydney in smoke ahead of heat surge

Australia's koalas threatened by deforestation and bushfires

The koala is on the verge of "functional" extinction. To make matters worse, logging, wildfires and drought are becoming more frequent across Australia. A koala hospital is working to find ways to help them survive. (04.11.2019)  

Australia braces for 'catastrophic fire danger'

Australia's catastrophic bushfires — in pictures

Wildfires continue to burn unabated in eastern Australia. Vast swathes of forest have been destroyed. Local fire authorities say they have never fought a blaze on this scale (13.11.2019)  

Australia's koalas threatened by deforestation and bushfires

The koala is on the verge of "functional" extinction. To make matters worse, logging, wildfires and drought are becoming more frequent across Australia. A koala hospital is working to find ways to help them survive. (04.11.2019)  

Australia fires will not be contained for 'many weeks'

The bushfires that are raging across eastern Australia destroyed more than 50 homes and injured 13 firefighters on Wednesday. Without rain, officials warn there is little chance of the fires abating any time soon. (13.11.2019)  

Australia's catastrophic bushfires — in pictures

Wildfires continue to burn unabated in eastern Australia. Vast swathes of forest have been destroyed. Local fire authorities say they have never fought a blaze on this scale (13.11.2019)  

Australien Buschfeuer New South Wales

Australia braces for 'catastrophic fire danger' 12.11.2019

Authorities have warned people to take precautions and evacuate if needed, as weather conditions continue to fuel devastating bushfires in New South Wales. Over 600 schools have been forced to close across the state.

Australia fires out of control 12.11.2019

After days of dozens of blazes, authorities say they still can't tame the raging bushfires. Some of Sydney's outer suburbs were licked by the flames, but emergency crews managed to stop the fires from reaching the central districts of the city.

Bild des Tages Deutsch | Waldbrände in Australien

Australia fires will not be contained for 'many weeks' 13.11.2019

The bushfires that are raging across eastern Australia destroyed more than 50 homes and injured 13 firefighters on Wednesday. Without rain, officials warn there is little chance of the fires abating any time soon.

