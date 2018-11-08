 Australia: Several people stabbed in ′incident′ in Melbourne | News | DW | 09.11.2018

News

Australia: Several people stabbed in 'incident' in Melbourne

One person has died and two others have been injured after being stabbed by a man in the center of the southeastern Australian city of Melbourne. Police said they shot the suspected attacker.

Burning car in Melbourne (Reuters/Social Media)

Police in the Australian state of Victoria said Friday that one person had died and a critically injured man had been arrested after an "incident" in the state capital, Melbourne.

Authorities said two other people had received stab wounds and were receiving treatment in hospital.

"A man was arrested at the scene and has been taken to hospital under police guard in a critical condition," police Superintendent David Clayton said, adding that another person died at the scene and two others are still being treated.

"There is no known link to terrorism at this stage," Clayton said. "We will keep an open mind as to whether there is any link. It's very early stage of the investigation."

Police said they had initially responded to a report of a car on fire. No one else was being sought in connection with the incident at this stage, police said.

Local media showed footage of a man stabbing at police officers before being shot in the chest. The man was under guard at the hospital, police said.

Melbourne is Australia's second largest city, a metropolis of almost 5 million people famed for its cafes, bars, restaurants and high standard of living.

Friday's attack is a double blow for the city as it coincides with an ongoing the murder trial of 28-year-old James Gargasoulas, who drove his car into crowds in the same area in 2017, killing six people.

tj/sms (AFP, dpa)

