Australia seeks to block China with Nauru security deal

The new treaty comes as Australia seeks to counter China's rising power in the Pacific. It prevents third countries from making security and critical infrastructure deals with Nauru.

Australia and Nauru announced a landmark security treaty on Monday — a move which is seen as a broader effort by Canberra to push back against China's influence in the Pacific.

The treaty will provide the tiny Pacific island nation with 100 million Australian dollars (€60.6 million, $64 million) in direct budget support over five years.

But it also gives Australia the final say over Nauru's key infrastructure.

"It's a good day for the security and resilience of the Pacific region," Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said at a joint media briefing with Nauru's President David Adeang.

What do we know about the deal?

In return, the new treaty requires Nauru to consult with Australia before signing any bilateral agreements on maritime security, defense, or policing.

Nauru also needs to seek Canberra's approval if other countries want to strike deals relating to its ports, airfields, or banking sector.

Under the treaty, Australia will ensure the tiny island nation has access to banking services.

Western banks have been withdrawing from Nauru, citing political instability, low profits, and high operating expenses.

"We appreciate Australia's steadfast support as we try to address our unique development challenges while we continue diversifying our economy, exploring innovative opportunities and safeguarding our region's peace and stability," Adeang said.

Fending off Chinese influence

The deal is part of Canberra's efforts to counter China as both countries vie for influence in the Pacific.

Nauru was Taiwan's ally. But in January, it cut ties with the self-governed island and restored diplomatic relations with China.

The state-owned Bank of China signed an agreement with Nauru this year to explore opportunities there.

China has also deepened its political and security ties with nearby Kiribati and the Solomon Islands in recent years.

