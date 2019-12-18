Australia: Scott Morrison apologizes for vacation at crisis time

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison apologized on Friday for taking a vacation while Australia is in the midst of an unprecedented bushfire crisis and a record-breaking heatwave.

Morrison said via a statement: "I deeply regret any offense caused to any of the many Australians affected by the terrible bushfires by my taking leave with family at this time."

He added: "I have been receiving regular updates on the bushfires disaster as well as the status of the search for and treatment of the victims of the White Island tragedy."

Pressure had been piling up on the prime minister over his recent trip to Hawaii as thousands of volunteer firefighters battled fires across Australia and millions of residents in Sydney choked on toxic smoke. This pressure increased further after two volunteer firefighters died on Thursday after a tree fell and caused their truck to roll off the road while fighting blazes southwest of Sydney. The two men, both fathers to 19-month-old children, died at the scene while three other firefighters were wounded.

Watch video 02:01 Share Heat and fire scorch Australia Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3V1VO Record temperatures and bushfires scorch Australia

PM praises firemen who died

Prime Minister Morrison said he would be returning to Australia as soon as possible "given the most recent tragic events," in reference to the deaths of Geoffrey Keating, 32, and Andrew O'Dwyer, 36.

"To not be coming home after their shift is a tremendous grief and I applaud the families and the loved ones for their remarkable comprehension of what's been unfolding," Morrison told reporters.

"Both of these men were very well respected, they were very close, they're a close-knit brigade, they're a very community-focused brigade, work together, socialize together, they're very interactive together."

The PM said the pair were "bravely defending their communities with an unmatched spirit and a dedication that will forever set them apart amongst our most courageous Australians."

He added: "Their sacrifice and service saving lives and saving properties will be forever remembered. I wish those injured all the best in their recovery."

In excess of 100 fires are currently burning in Australia's most populous state, New South Wales, which on Thursday declared a state of emergency due to the "catastrophic" conditions.

Australia fires: State of emergency triggers renewed response Australia in flames: State of emergency After months of raging blazes spreading across eastern Australia and devastating human and wildlife populations, the government has stepped in and declared a state of emergency. Extreme heat has coupled with strong gusts of wind and effectively stoked the unrelenting blazes in New South Wales.

Australia fires: State of emergency triggers renewed response Devastating blazes The blazes have devastated communities across the eastern state. For some people, the damage may be too great to bounce back but that won't stop them from trying. Wildlife populations, on the other hand, have been decimated, including koalas, which are considered vulnerable to extinction.

Australia fires: State of emergency triggers renewed response Uncontrollable fires For months, firefighters have tried to put out the fires. Firefighting officials have warned that a dangerous blend of factors has made attempts to contain the blazes incredibly difficult. On Thursday, Australia posted its hottest day on record with a national average of 41.9 degrees Celsius (107.4 Fahrenheit), presenting exacerbating the "very difficult and dangerous circumstances."

Australia fires: State of emergency triggers renewed response Climate factors in Scientists have noted that climate change has exacerbated fire-prone conditions across Australia, considered the most-arid continent. Prime Minister Scott Morrison, a vehement supporter of Australia's coal industry, has come under fire for failing to acknowledge climate change's role in contributing to the historic blazes and doing little to promote climate-friendly policies. ls/sms (Reuters, AFP)



jsi/rc (AP, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.