Australia spots 'unusual' Chinese ships near its east coast

Australia said the Chinese warships sailing near its east coast were not breaking international law. Transgressions in the airspace over the South China Sea have become more common.

Australia on Thursday said it was monitoring the "unusual" presence of Chinese warships near its eastern coast.

"We are keeping a close watch on them, and we will make sure we are watching every move. It's not unprecedented. But it is an unusual event," Defence Minister Richard Marles told Sky News.

Marles said the ships were being monitored but were not a threat and were "engaging in accordance with international law."

Three Chinese vessels spotted

A frigate, a cruiser and a supply tanker belonging to the Chinese navy were first spotted last week off mainland Australia. They then took a path that brought them to the eastern coast.

The frigate then moved towards the Torres Strait between Australia and Papua New Guinea. It was sailing within 150 nautical miles (240 km) of the coast of Sydney, the Financial Times newspaper reported.

Transgressions in the airspace above the South China Sea have become more frequent recently.

Last week, Australia chided China because its fighter jet dropped flares near an Australian air force plane patrolling the South China Sea.

In response, Beijing said Australia was "violating Chinese sovereignty and endangering Chinese national security."

In 2024, Canberra accused Beijing of intercepting its Seahawk helicopter by dropping flares in its path.

China is vying for more dominance in the region by forming relations with Pacific island nations. This has concerned the US and Australia, which have enjoyed influence in the region for years.

On Thursday, Marles is meeting with his counterpart from Papua New Guinea to discuss a defense treaty