  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Climate change
Iran protests
The al-Hol camp in Syria
Charities and rights groups have accused Western states of abandoning innocent children to overcrowded camps in northern SyriaImage: Delil Souleiman/AFP/Getty Images
Human RightsAustralia

Australia repatriates citizens from Syrian refugee camps

54 minutes ago

A group of wives and children of IS fighters have been returned to Australia after years of living in a Syrian camp. Canberra plans to repatriate more women and children.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Ip9C

Australia marked the beginning of a new program to repatriate family members of people who fought for the so-called "Islamic State" (IS) in northern Syria with the arrival of four women and 13 children in Sydney on Saturday.

The group had been held in the notorious al-Roj camp that was built to house family members of IS fighters following the group's downfall.

The move was welcomed by rights groups but came under fire from the conservative Liberal-National opposition bloc.

Minister defends repatriations

"The decision to repatriate these women and their children was informed by individual assessments following detailed work by national security agencies," Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil said in a statement.

She responded to claims by the opposition that the repatriated citizens posed a threat to Australia by saying that the government has focused on the safety and security of "all Australians," including those who were stuck in Syria.

She also pointed to similar moves carried out by the US, Italy, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, the UK and Canada.

According to local media, there are reports that some of the women may be charged with terrorism offenses for entering Syria illegally. O'Neil said any allegations of criminal activity would be investigated.

"Any identified offenses may lead to law enforcement action being taken," O'Neil said, adding that the regional government of New South Wales was providing "extensive support services" to assist the group to reintegrate into Australia.

Leaving 'Islamic State'

Rights group celebrates move

Human Rights Watch welcomed this "long overdue step" to rescue Australian citizens trapped in harsh conditions.

"For years, the Australian government has abandoned its nationals to horrific conditions in locked camps in northeast Syria," researcher Sophie McNeill said.

"Australia can play a leadership role on counterterrorism through these orderly repatriations of its nationals, most of them children who never chose to live under [IS]."

Kurdish authorities that run the detention camps have frequently called on foreign governments to repatriate their citizens to ease the strain on the camps.

The first such move by Australia was the repatriation of eight children and grandchildren of two dead IS fighters in 2019. The new mission aims to repatriate a total of around 20 women and 40 children.

ab/wd (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A profile image of Elon Musk and the Twitter logo

What does Elon Musk want with Twitter?

Technology9 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Soldiers with guns on their shoulders, with a Somali and Turkish flag in the background

Turkey deepens its defense diplomacy in Africa

Turkey deepens its defense diplomacy in Africa

Politics13 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Japanese PM Fumio Kishida stands at microphones wearing glasses

Japan: Unification Church scandals haunt Kishida government

Japan: Unification Church scandals haunt Kishida government

Society18 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Deutschland | Bundespräsident Steinmeier | Rede an die Nation

German president warns nation of difficult times ahead

German president warns nation of difficult times ahead

Society17 hours ago00:59 min
More from Germany

Europe

Three tied plastic bags filled with smoke detectors, bearing the yellow radiation warning logo and the word "RADIOAKTIVNO"

Fact check: Russia's false case for a dirty bomb in Ukraine

Fact check: Russia's false case for a dirty bomb in Ukraine

Conflicts8 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Shirin Neshat Iranian artist.

Shirin Neshat: 'Biggest uprising since Islamic revolution'

Shirin Neshat: 'Biggest uprising since Islamic revolution'

Equality15 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

US Dollar

Strong dollar creating headwinds to US businesses

Strong dollar creating headwinds to US businesses

BusinessOctober 27, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

Right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro and his leftist challenger Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva have fought a bitter campaign.

Final campaigning in Brazil's bitter presidential race

Final campaigning in Brazil's bitter presidential race

Politics20 hours ago02:12 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage