Australia: Polls open in parliamentary election

Polls opened in Australia's parliamentary elections on Saturday, with the center-left Labor Party tipped to narrowly defeat the ruling center-right Liberal Party.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has touted his party's economic credentials, but he faces a lingering voter backlash after ousting his socially moderate predecessor in a messy internal power struggle in 2018.

Morrison was seen as a compromise between the heavily-conservative faction of the party and the moderates. However, he has failed to unite the two factions.

The reserved leader of the opposition, Bill Shorten, has campaigned on climate change and tax reform.

As he cast his ballot, Shorten was confident about forming a majority government.

"Today is the people's day," he said. "Be it buying a 'democracy sausage' (from the traditional barbecues held at polling locations), the kids having a bit of a sugar cake or what have you, and voting."

"In the event that the people of Australia voted to stop the chaos and voted for action on climate change, we will be ready to hit the ground from tomorrow."

Morrison warned voters against voting Labor: "It's not the time to engage in Bill Shorten's big, risky project of big taxes and big spending."

Read more: Great Barrier Reef: "last-chance" tourists flock to world wonder as coral disappears

Watch video 01:41 Share Coal and Australian elections Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3Ie1l Coal a hot topic in Australian elections

Coal factor

Climate change has emerged as a major factor in the election, with the Liberal Party clinging to the coal industry, despite turning public opinion and a season of record floods, wildfires and droughts.

Polls show Labor winning 51%-49%, but with a complex preferential electoral system, an upset is always possible. Two weeks ago, Labor were polling 48% to 52%.

There are about 17 million eligible voters in Australia and voting is compulsory.

aw/amp (AP, Reuters, dpa, AFP)

DW sends a daily selection of hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up here.