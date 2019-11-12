 Australia: Police arrest man allegedly starting bushfires | News | DW | 14.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Australia: Police arrest man allegedly starting bushfires

New South Wales Police have detained a 20-year-old on suspicion of starting a blaze. Fires in the region have so far caused more than a million hectares of damage, with no end in sight, according to authorities.

Bushfires, Australia

Police arrested a man on Thursday who allegedly started a fire in Wollongong, 80 kilometers (50 miles) south of Sydney, as blazes continue to rage across eastern Australia.

New South Wales Police released a statement saying that while "responding to a paraglider trapped in a tree" a man was arrested "who allegedly started a fire in nearby bushland."

Authorities had been deployed to rescue a 61-year-old man in the suburb of Balgownie but when they arrived at the scene, officers sensed something burning.

"As the rescue operation progressed," the statement read, "officers on scene smelled smoke and went on foot to investigate, discovering the bushland nearby on fire."

"Police will allege a 20-year-old man was seen fanning the flames and he was arrested."

The individual was granted bail and will appear in court on December 3.

The statement concluded that authorities "attended and extinguished the blaze within the hour; however, about 150 square meters of bushland had already been destroyed."

  • A kangaroo stands in a charred forest.

    Australia's catastrophic bushfires — in pictures

    Wildfire meets wildlife

    A kangaroo stands in a charred forest. Some national parks have been threatened by the bushfires sweeping through eastern Australia. Wildlife authorities report that over 350 koalas burned to death in recent weeks as key habitat went up in flames.

  • A fire truck is seen near a bushfire in Nana Glen

    Australia's catastrophic bushfires — in pictures

    Tough day at work

    Around 3,000 firefighters have been deployed to fight the blaze, with 13 workers injured so far. Queensland Fire and Emergency Services warned that "conditions are now very dangerous and firefighters may soon be unable to prevent the fire advancing. The fire may pose a threat to all lives directly in its path."

  • A fire bombing helicopter works to contain a bushfire

    Australia's catastrophic bushfires — in pictures

    Deadly drought

    A helicopter drops fire retardant on forest flames. Australia is suffering through drought that has brought high temperatures and dry winds. If rain doesn't come soon, authorities warn the fires could burn for weeks to come. Three people have died and over 120 civilians have been injured.

  • Bushfires turn the sky orange in Port Macquarie.

    Australia's catastrophic bushfires — in pictures

    Hotter and faster than ever before

    Bushfires turn the sky orange in Port Macquarie. 150 fires were burning in New South Wales and Queensland on Wednesday. It is "uncharted territory" for fire authorities, who have never battled this many fires simultaneously.

  • A ferry navigates smoke-filled Sydney

    Australia's catastrophic bushfires — in pictures

    'Catastrophic fire danger'

    A ferry navigates smoke-filled Sydney. Authorities issued a "catastrophic fire danger" alert for Australia's most populous city and the surrounding area.

  • A kookaburra perches on a branch in a fire-ravaged forest.

    Australia's catastrophic bushfires — in pictures

    Unprecedented damage

    A kookaburra perches on a branch in a fire-ravaged forest. The blazes have destroyed over 11,000 square kilometers (6,800 square miles) of Australian woodlands.

    Author: Kristie Pladson


Fires set to continue, death toll increases to four

More than 1.1 million hectares of land have already been affected in Australia's most populous state and the death toll increased to four after a corpse was found in a burnt-out forest near the town of Kempsey. He is thought to be a 58-year-old man who lived in a shed and had not been seen in almost a week.

The states of New South Wales and Queensland recently declared a state of emergency as Rural Fire Service Commissioner, Shane Fitzsimmons, said it would be "many weeks" before the fires are under control.

Authorities have said some of the fires may have been initiated on purpose due to reports of suspicious behavior.

Watch video 01:39

Australia fires out of control

jsi/rc (dpa, AP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Australia High Court agrees to hear final Cardinal George Pell appeal

The former Vatican treasurer and one-time close adviser to Pope Francis was convicted of child sex abuse in December 2018. He lost an initial appeal and will now await a final decision, expected next year. (13.11.2019)  

Australia fires will not be contained for 'many weeks'

The bushfires that are raging across eastern Australia destroyed more than 50 homes and injured 13 firefighters on Wednesday. Without rain, officials warn there is little chance of the fires abating any time soon. (13.11.2019)  

Australia: 'Catastrophic' bushfires declared state of emergency

The premier of the Australian state of New South Wales has declared a state of emergency as deadly bushfires continue to rage. Three people have been killed so far, with fires now threatening the city of Sydney. (11.11.2019)  

Australia: Out-of-control bushfires rage across eastern regions

More than 100 bushfires are threatening huge swathes of Australia's eastern states of New South Wales and Queensland. Firefighters say the unprecedented number of fires is "uncharted territory." (08.11.2019)  

Raging wildfires around the world

The severity of the wildfires in the Amazon has prompted a global outcry. But Brazil isn't the only country struggling to contain out-of-control blazes. In fact, even more fires are currently burning in Central Africa. (27.08.2019)  

Australia's catastrophic bushfires — in pictures

Wildfires continue to burn unabated in eastern Australia. Vast swathes of forest have been destroyed. Local fire authorities say they have never fought a blaze on this scale (13.11.2019)  

WWW links

NSW Police statement

NSW Police statement

DW's newsletter

DW's newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Australia fires out of control  

Related content

Australia fires out of control 12.11.2019

After days of dozens of blazes, authorities say they still can't tame the raging bushfires. Some of Sydney's outer suburbs were licked by the flames, but emergency crews managed to stop the fires from reaching the central districts of the city.

Bild des Tages Deutsch | Waldbrände in Australien

Australia fires will not be contained for 'many weeks' 13.11.2019

The bushfires that are raging across eastern Australia destroyed more than 50 homes and injured 13 firefighters on Wednesday. Without rain, officials warn there is little chance of the fires abating any time soon.

Australien Buschfeuer New South Wales

Australia braces for 'catastrophic fire danger' 12.11.2019

Authorities have warned people to take precautions and evacuate if needed, as weather conditions continue to fuel devastating bushfires in New South Wales. Over 600 schools have been forced to close across the state.

Advertisement