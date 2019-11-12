Australia: Police arrest man allegedly starting bushfires

Police arrested a man on Thursday who allegedly started a fire in Wollongong, 80 kilometers (50 miles) south of Sydney, as blazes continue to rage across eastern Australia.

New South Wales Police released a statement saying that while "responding to a paraglider trapped in a tree" a man was arrested "who allegedly started a fire in nearby bushland."

Authorities had been deployed to rescue a 61-year-old man in the suburb of Balgownie but when they arrived at the scene, officers sensed something burning.

"As the rescue operation progressed," the statement read, "officers on scene smelled smoke and went on foot to investigate, discovering the bushland nearby on fire."

"Police will allege a 20-year-old man was seen fanning the flames and he was arrested."

The individual was granted bail and will appear in court on December 3.

The statement concluded that authorities "attended and extinguished the blaze within the hour; however, about 150 square meters of bushland had already been destroyed."

Australia's catastrophic bushfires — in pictures Wildfire meets wildlife A kangaroo stands in a charred forest. Some national parks have been threatened by the bushfires sweeping through eastern Australia. Wildlife authorities report that over 350 koalas burned to death in recent weeks as key habitat went up in flames.

Australia's catastrophic bushfires — in pictures Tough day at work Around 3,000 firefighters have been deployed to fight the blaze, with 13 workers injured so far. Queensland Fire and Emergency Services warned that "conditions are now very dangerous and firefighters may soon be unable to prevent the fire advancing. The fire may pose a threat to all lives directly in its path."

Australia's catastrophic bushfires — in pictures Deadly drought A helicopter drops fire retardant on forest flames. Australia is suffering through drought that has brought high temperatures and dry winds. If rain doesn't come soon, authorities warn the fires could burn for weeks to come. Three people have died and over 120 civilians have been injured.

Australia's catastrophic bushfires — in pictures Hotter and faster than ever before Bushfires turn the sky orange in Port Macquarie. 150 fires were burning in New South Wales and Queensland on Wednesday. It is "uncharted territory" for fire authorities, who have never battled this many fires simultaneously.

Australia's catastrophic bushfires — in pictures 'Catastrophic fire danger' A ferry navigates smoke-filled Sydney. Authorities issued a "catastrophic fire danger" alert for Australia's most populous city and the surrounding area.

Australia's catastrophic bushfires — in pictures Unprecedented damage A kookaburra perches on a branch in a fire-ravaged forest. The blazes have destroyed over 11,000 square kilometers (6,800 square miles) of Australian woodlands. Author: Kristie Pladson



Fires set to continue, death toll increases to four

More than 1.1 million hectares of land have already been affected in Australia's most populous state and the death toll increased to four after a corpse was found in a burnt-out forest near the town of Kempsey. He is thought to be a 58-year-old man who lived in a shed and had not been seen in almost a week.

The states of New South Wales and Queensland recently declared a state of emergency as Rural Fire Service Commissioner, Shane Fitzsimmons, said it would be "many weeks" before the fires are under control.

Authorities have said some of the fires may have been initiated on purpose due to reports of suspicious behavior.

jsi/rc (dpa, AP, Reuters)

