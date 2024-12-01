Australia PM says Musk pushing agenda after social media ban

Elon Musk last month said Australia's new law banning under-16s from joining social media was a "backdoor way" to control "access to the internet." Musk is the owner of X, formerly Twitter, and close to Donald Trump.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Sunday said billionaire Elon Musk's criticism of the country's attempt to limit social media use was intended to push his own agenda as owner of X, formerly Twitter.

This comes after Australia approved a ban on use of social media for children under 16 years of age with no exemptions for parental consent or preexisting accounts. It is one of the strictest regulations a country has placed on social platforms. While details on how the ban will be enforced are scarce, the onus to uphold it will fall on the platforms.

Once it comes into force in 12 months, this ban is likely to have a significant impact on platforms like Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and Musk's X.

Albanese says 'we will engage' with Elon Musk

When asked by Australian media if he was prepared to engage with Musk over the ban, Albanese said, "We'll talk to anyone."

"With regard to Elon Musk, he has an agenda. He's entitled to push that as the owner of X, formerly known as Twitter," Albanese said.

When the interviewer added that Musk is close to US President-elect Donald Trump, Albanese said, "We will engage, we will engage."

Musk – who has been named Donald Trump's government efficiency chief in the incoming US administration – posted on X last month that the law "seems like a backdoor way to control access to the Internet by all Australians."

How could Elon Musk profit from a role in Trump's cabinet? To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

mk/wd (AFP, Reuters)