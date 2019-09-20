 Australia pledges more cash for spies | News | DW | 17.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Australia pledges more cash for spies

Australia's main spy agency will receive more funding following an annual report that said it wasn't coping with demand. In 2018, ASIO had an annual budget of $361.91 million and employed more than 1,900 people.

Silhouette of a mysterious man in a vintage style wide brimmed hat

Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton on Thursday promised a funding increase for Australia's main spy agency after it released a report that said it is struggling to meet demands posed by the nation's new foreign interference laws, espionage and terrorism.

"It's getting unprecedented funding and we'll continue to support," Dutton told reporters.

"We have more demands on our intelligence services and law enforcement agencies than ever before," he added.

Dutton's promise of funding came one day after the Australian Security Intelligence Organization, better known as ASIO, revealed in an annual report an "increasing gap between demand for our counter-espionage and foreign interference advice and our ability to furnish this assistance."

Staff and budget increases

ASIO last year had an annual budget of A$533.4 million ($361.9 million; €327.2 million) and employed more than 1,900 people.

Dutton, said that ASIO would get more money and that staffing would rise to more than 2,000 employees.

Australia last year outlawed covert foreign interference in world-first legislation that has angered China, its biggest export market.

Since December, individuals and businesses attempting to influence the government and Australian politics on behalf of a foreign government have had to register. The requirement is meant to create transparency for the public and government decision-makers.

The public register is a response to a government-commissioned classified report that found that for a decade, the Chinese Communist Party had tried to influence Australian policy, compromise political parties and gain access to all levels of government.

law/rt (AP, Reuters)

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.

DW recommends

Iran charges three Australians with espionage

Two travel bloggers and an academic have been detained without charges for weeks. Now, they stand accused of photographing military sites and spying for a foreign power. (17.09.2019)  

China arrests Australian academic on suspicion of spying

Journalist and blogger Yang Hengjun has been in custody for more than seven months. Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said Yang was being held in Beijing without access to his lawyers or family visits. (27.08.2019)  

Australia passes law forcing tech firms to hand over encrypted data

Passage of a law expanding Australia's spying powers may have global implications for encrypted communications. Critics say the law may unleash unintended consequences. (06.12.2018)  

New Zealand blocks China's Huawei from planned 5G roll out

The decision comes as Western governments are increasingly wary about possible Chinese espionage through Huawei. New Zealand mobile provider Spark said it would still roll out 5G by July 2020. (28.11.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter Registration

DW Newsletter Registration  

Related content

USA PK Donald Trump und Scott Morrison

US announces more sanctions against Iran following Saudi attacks 20.09.2019

US President Donald Trump has called them the "highest sanctions ever imposed on a country." The announcement was made in a wide-ranging press conference with Australian PM Scott Morrison.

Chinesisch-Australischer Autor Yang Hengjun

China arrests Australian academic on suspicion of spying 27.08.2019

Journalist and blogger Yang Hengjun has been in custody for more than seven months. Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said Yang was being held in Beijing without access to his lawyers or family visits.

Symbolbild: Facebook

US, allies seek access to Facebook encrypted messaging apps 04.10.2019

US, UK and Australian officials want Facebook to give authorities a way to read encrypted messages sent by ordinary users. Law enforcement has long sought access despite pushback from tech giants and privacy advocates.

Advertisement