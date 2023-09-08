  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
G20 summit
Beethovenfest
ConflictsAustralia

Australia, Philippines boost ties amid China threat

September 8, 2023

Australia and the Philippines are moving closer as China makes aggressive moves in the South China Sea. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos thanked the Australian PM for his "strong support" during a visit to Manila.

https://p.dw.com/p/4W5rK
Anthony Albanese and Ferdinand Marcos celebrate their boosted ties during a meeting in Manila
The meeting beween Albanese and Marcos comes after Australian and Filipino troops held joint exercises in the South China Sea last monthImage: Earvin Perias/REUTERS

Australia and the Philippines boosted their ties on Friday amid fears about China's growing power in the Indo-Pacific region.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visited Manila for a meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos.

The two leaders signed a strategic partnership agreement, where Australia and the Philippines would upgrade cooperation in areas such as security and climate change. 

Marcos labels ties with Australia 'terribly important'

"Australia is working with our partners, including the Philippines, to shape a region where sovereignty is upheld," Albanese said during a media briefing with Marcos. 

Marcos hailed the relations between the two countries as "terribly important" and praised Albanese's "strong support" for the Philippines.

China currently claims the entire South China Sea as its own territory in contravention of international law. The Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei have all asserted sovereignty over parts of the sea.

Marcos has pledged to protect Philippine territory in the region and is seeking closer cooperation with its allies on the issue.

"To have friends like you and partners like you especially on that subject is very gratifying and encourages us to continue down that path," Marcos said during the meeting with Albanese, referring to the maritime dispute. 

China obstructs Philippine resupply mission in disputed region 

The Philippines has said that China frequently harasses its vessels in the South China Sea.

The grounded BRP Sierra Madre ship at the Second Thomas Shoal
The BRP Sierra Madre, which dates back to World War II, has Philippine marines on board and is stationed at the disputed Second Thomas ShoalImage: TED ALJIBE/AFP

China's coast guard said Friday that it had chased Philippine boats engaging in a resupply mission to a grounded warship in the region, which serves as a makeshift military base for Manila at the Second Thomas Shoal. 

China has deemed the grounding of the warship to be illegal and claims the Second Thomas Shoal as its own territory.    

The Philippines decried "illegal, aggressive and destabilizing" actions by the Chinese coast guard on Friday and said its resupply mission to the grounded warship is "legitimate."

Australia backs ruling invalidating Beijing's South China Sea claims 

An arbitral tribunal ruling in 2016 found that many of Beijing's expansive claims over maritime territory in the South China Sea were invalid. China has refused to recognize the ruling.

"Australia supports the 2016 South China Sea arbitral award. That is final and binding. And it is important that it be upheld going forward," Albanese said on his Manila trip.   

Albanese is the first Australian leader to visit the Philippines in 20 years. Ferdinand Marcos' decision to move closer to Western countries such as Australia is a reversal from his predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte, who sought strong security ties with China. 

wd/sms (Reuters, AFP)  

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Arbitral tribunal ruling on the South China Sea territorial dispute

pca-cpa.org
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A security personnel stands in front of a G20 summit logo.
Live

G20: India vows not to let Ukraine dominate the summit

ConflictsSeptember 8, 2023
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Gabonese celebrate the recent coup

Africa's wave of coups stokes fears among autocrats

Africa's wave of coups stokes fears among autocrats

PoliticsSeptember 7, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Workers examine vehicles at a VinFast plant

Is Vietnam's e-car maker VinFast hitting the brakes?

Is Vietnam's e-car maker VinFast hitting the brakes?

BusinessSeptember 7, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Election poster of the Nordhausen AfD

Is Germany about to get another far-right mayor?

Is Germany about to get another far-right mayor?

PoliticsSeptember 7, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Former Spain head coach Jorge Vilda looks straight ahead

Spain: Jorge Vilda's sacking a 'just' outcome

Spain: Jorge Vilda's sacking a 'just' outcome

SoccerSeptember 7, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Supporters of Shiite Muslim leader Moqtada Sadr step on a LGBTQ rainbow flag

Iraq debates law on death penalty for same-sex relationships

Iraq debates law on death penalty for same-sex relationships

Human RightsSeptember 7, 2023
More from Middle East
Go to homepage