Australia offers AU$1 million to solve German backpacker murder

Australian authorities have announced a reward of AU$1 million ($700,000, €595,500) for information to solve the murder of a young German tourist in the country.

Simone Strobel, from Bavaria, was last seen at a caravan park in the small east coast city of Lismore after a night out with her boyfriend and friends in February 2005.

The 25-year-old's body was found under palms at a nearby sports ground six days later.

Prosecutors and police from both Australia and Strobel's home town of Würzburg have been working together on solving the case. No one has ever been charged over her death.

Appeal for information

The New South Wales state government on Thursday said the money would be given to anyone providing information that led to the killer's arrest and conviction.

"We have continued to examine evidence and speak with witnesses over the past 15 years, but we need additional help from the public to finally determine what happened to Simone," said Richmond Police District Superintendent Scott Tanner.

Police believe that there were people both in Australia and Germany who were withholding vital information, the Australian national broadcast ABC reported, citing Tanner.

"We implore those people to come forward, because it will only be a matter of time before police come knocking and you will be held accountable for your actions."

Rewarding work

Thursday's reward will add to the €10,000 for information on the case issued by Bavarian authorities in 2014.

Such rewards have been successful in the past: Australian police this year credited an AU$2 million reward with helping crack the 32-year-old cold case murder of American tourist Scott Johnson.

