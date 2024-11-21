Australia launches bill banning social media for under 16s

The bill proposes a fine of up to AU$50 million on social media platforms if they fail to uphold the ban. It also does not allow for an exemption for parents to allow their children to use social media.

Australia's government on Thursday introduced a bill in parliament that aims to ban social media for children under 16.

As per the proposed bill, flouting the ban would lead to a fine of up to AU$50 million (€30.8 million, $32 million).

The center-left government plans to try out an age-verification system that is likely to use biometrics or government identification to enforce the rule.

If passed, the landmark law would outline some of the toughest controls so far on social media platforms imposed by a country.

"This is a landmark reform. We know some kids will find workarounds, but we're sending a message to social media companies to clean up their act," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a statement.

The opposition Liberal Party is expected to support the bill. However, independents and the Green party have demanded more details on the proposed law.

Tough Aussie rules

The proposal set forth by Australia includes the highest age restriction set by any country. It also does not allow exemptions for parental consent or pre-existing accounts.

In June, Spain passed a law banning social media access to under-16s.

France last year proposed a ban on social media for users under 15, but many were able to avoid it with parental consent. Meanwhile, the United States, for decades now, has required tech companies to seek parental consent to access the data of users under 13.

Child welfare and internet experts have expressed concerns that the Australian ban would isolate teenagers from established online social networks.

UNICEF Australia's Katie Maskiell said the proposed law would not be a "solve-all" for protecting children and only risk pushing young people onto "covert and unregulated online spaces."

Minister for Communications Michelle Rowland, however, said the aim is to protect and not to isolate children.

"This is about protecting young people, not punishing or isolating them, and letting parents know that we're in their corner when it comes to supporting their children's health and wellbeing," Rowland said.

She told the parliament that 95% of Australian caregivers find online safety to be one of their toughest parenting challenges, citing government research.

"Almost two-thirds of 14- to 17-year-old Australians have viewed extremely harmful content online including drug abuse, suicide or self-harm as well as violent material. One quarter have been exposed to content promoting unsafe eating habits," Rowland said.

Exemptions to the ban

The communications minister said some companies that have useful tools for education, messaging, gaming and mental health, will be exempted.

This would include platforms such as Google-owned YouTube, Google Classroom, WhatsApp and Headspace.

"We are not saying risks don't exist on messaging apps or online gaming. While users can still be exposed to harmful content by other users, they do not face the same algorithmic curation of content and psychological manipulation to encourage near-endless engagement," Rowland told the parliament.

